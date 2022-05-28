You don't need millions to own property

Investing in property does not need to be one of the most expensive purchases that you will ever make.

When Hezron Ongadi had a dream of owning property in a satellite town around Nairobi, he was afraid of the prices.

As he shopped around, some areas such as Kitengela, Thika Road, along Waiyaki Way and in Mombasa Road prime properties were retailing at millions of shillings. This way above his income, he chose to focus on areas with potential. In real estate investing, location is a valuable factor.

As he went about his businesses, he came across properties in Ngong that were selling at Sh349,000 by Username Investments. By then, Ngong Town was making headlines due to traffic snarl ups and was not an appealing town to live in. He chose to bet on the location, price and the future.

His confidence was pegged on proposals to dual Ngong Road, tarmac Ngong- Suswa Road, Ngong SGR just to mention a few. Just like Thika Road, he knew it was a matter of time and the area would open up.

He consolidated some savings he had and took advantage of a one-year payment plan to pay for his plot. Two years down the line, Ngong area had a new look; Ngong – Suswa road was tarmacked and Ngong SGR and SGR station were done.

It was more convenient to access the area from Nairobi CBD, from Kikuyu Town and from Mombasa Road at Corner Baridi.

Mr Ongadi took no chances and he began building his dream home in phases. He built a 4-bedroom maisonette, settled his family towards the end of 2020 and is now rearing poultry in the remaining section of his property.

He is not different from thousands of people who are looking for real estate properties. His advice is “you do not need millions to own property” and he shares some practical ways.

Start with savings

Even if you are not sure where to invest, start by having savings with an end goal of owning property. You can open a savings account and put aside as low as Sh 5,000. With consistency and discipline, you will accumulate some amount that you can kick-start investing with.

Join a Sacco

You may opt to open a Sacco and deposit savings every month. At the end of the year, you earn dividends from savings and shares. One main advantage of a Sacco is that you can borrow up to three or four times what you have saved. This is an easy way of investing in property without straining.

Create an investment group

Do you have 10 friends who can join you in this goal to save Sh5,000 or Sh10,000 each a month? Being able to pool your money with other people will significantly multiply the impact of your savings. If there are 10 of you, that means you can put aside Sh100,000 a month! In a year you can collect Sh1.2 million (as a group). This way you can invest in a very prime property.

Focus on potential in an area

A survey of land prices by Hass Consult revealed that an acre in Ngong is selling at an average of Sh25.4 million whereas an eighth-acre plot in Ngong town costs between Sh650,000 and Sh1.5 million. This was not so 5 years ago, land prices have been appreciating with time.