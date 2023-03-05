You don't have to join politics to be a leader

When I was a little boy growing up in Kibera slums, one of my dreams was to be a politician. I told my mother: “Mom, I want to be a politician.” Mother asked me: “Why? “Because I want to be a leader,” I answered her. She looked at me in the eye and said: “My son, you don’t have to be a politician to be a leader. Most of those people joined politics to make money or to protect their wealth.”

So I started hating politics. Mother told me about priests, community leaders and health workers who were leading change in their areas and yet they were not politicians. That encouraged me to be a priest. But, weirdly, one had to pay to join a seminary school.

Mother always told me the best way to serve God was to help the less fortunate. But at this stage, I got into leadership without being a politician. I gradually learnt about Marcus Garvey, a man I admired so much that I named my son after him. He did not hold a political office yet we remember him more than thousands of politicians who ever lived.

Selfish individuals

I fell in love with such leaders. Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., the American evangelist who stood for what was right and fought for civil rights. Rosa Parks, a woman who became the face of struggle. How many ministers and MPs existed then yet we don’t remember them? It hurts me when selfish individuals offer to support communities only when they want to run for political office. I wish they believed in uplifting communities and it has nothing to do with payback. I hope Kenyans will be enlightened and vote for whom they believe in and not those who do transactions with them.

I have hope in the youth. I have seen changes in Kibera. Ten years ago, you could not be a councillor (modern-day MCA) if you came from the slums. The post was for the outsiders who contributed money for small harambees. They now elect their own, as seen in the past three ward elections. Mostly, it has happened in Sarangombe Ward, and soon even MPs will come from the community as wananchi tire of selfish leaders with hidden motives.

Run for a political office

I’ve been asked to run for a political office several times but I always respond that my work in the communities has nothing to do with me getting into politics. I wish those politicians who give money to churches would still do it if not running for political office. Let’s challenge them to not peg their contributions on seeking votes. Let’s build our nation without expecting anything in return.

I know women who adopt orphans with little money to feed them. People who have little and yet they give a lot to the less fortunate. Let’s support them so that our children will know that politics is not the only way to be a leader.

Lastly, let’s stop worshipping those stealing our money while masquerading as leaders because they don’t deserve praise; they are criminals hiding under the good of politics.