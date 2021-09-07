Yes, let senior editors write more articles

Let senior editors write more articles.

By  Munene Mutwiri

Globetrack International Ltd

Mutuma Mathiu’s article in the DN of August 25, 2021, titled, ‘Here’s what was left unsaid in the President’s interview’, was well handled.

