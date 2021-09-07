Yes, let senior editors write more articles

Mutuma Mathiu’s article in the DN of August 25, 2021, titled, ‘Here’s what was left unsaid in the President’s interview’, was well handled.

I was surprised when the Nation Media Group Public Editor argued against the participation of senior editors in opinion writing. I wasn’t convinced.

The press has struggled with the tag of ‘Githeri Media’ (hopeless, unprofessional) for a while and Mr Mathiu’s article lifted my spirits. I’ve been struggling to watch local news because it’s always a regurgitation of what I already know.

Political ‘analysts’ move from station to station repeating the same views with journalists asking the same questions. According to the Oxford dictionary, “News is newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent events, usually a broadcast or published report not previously known to someone.”

Kenyans are very active on social media, which means everything on air, or what passes as ‘prime time’ news on television every evening, is already known to us.

The President’s mind

By the time Mr Mathiu was writing this piece, we had already watched the interview, but the article became newsworthy because he told us what was left unsaid. It had fresh information.

Mr Mathiu explored the mind of the President and told us what he felt about the failed BBI process, the situation at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the state of the Judiciary.

In his article on September 3, 2021, Dr Ben Chumo emphasised the need for balanced, objective, well researched, factual, professionally written pieces that leave readers informed to make their own decisions.

What can be as balanced, objective, well researched, factual, informative, professionally written piece than an article written by a senior editor?