Wrong to purge Kiswahili from compulsory subjects

Kiswahili is under threat to be removed from the education system. The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms has recommended that senior school students, under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), choose between Kiswahili and English as a compulsory examination subject, besides mathematics.

That can only be seen as cultural and linguistic imperialism.

Kiswahili is constitutionally the national language and one of the official languages of Kenya besides English and Kenyan Sign Language (KSL).

The three are also the official languages of Parliament. In December 2016, then-Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed that schools “must teach History of Kenya and Kiswahili language”.

From 1907 to 1974, English was the main language of debate in the Legislative Council (LegCo) and the National Assembly, respectively.

But Parliament later acknowledged that “the golden period that Kiswahili enjoyed a hallowed status was between July 1974 and May 1979”.

In his paper, “The Nationalization of Swahili in Kenya”, Lyndon Harries writes that on July 4, 1974, President Jomo Kenyatta declared Kiswahili as the national language.

Earlier, in 1969, the President proclaimed: ‘We are soon going to use Swahili in Parliament, whether people like it or not!

The President later proclaimed at State House, Mombasa, that September: “A nation without culture is dead, and that is why I decreed that Swahili would be the national language.”

Kiswahili is among the fastest-growing and most widely spoken languages—alongside English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese, French and Italian—thanks to our literary gurus. Spoken in the Horn of Africa, Central Africa and Southern Africa besides East Africa, Kiswahili is pivotal to social cohesion, protection of culture and values, as well as economic and political integration.

With the milestones, the suggestion to purge Kiswahili from the classroom is not only a violation of the Constitution but also an insult to the nation and region. It besmirches our identity as East Africans, dents integration efforts and paints the image of an inferiority complex in regard to our preference for foreign languages whose level of proficiency creates class rifts. Let us preserve Kiswahili as the unifier of our multi-ethnic nation and region and for posterity.



