Wrong to decriminalise procurement offences

The proposed Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2023 that seeks to repeal certain provisions of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), 2003—legislation that governs the investigation, prosecution and punishment of corruption and economic crimes—poses a significant threat to the fight against graft.

It will undermine transparency, accountability and the rule of law and erode public trust, encourage graft and reinforce networks of impunity.

ACECA is a fundamental legislation in our anti-corruption architecture. Sections 45(2) (b) and (c) of the Act, which are proposed for amendment, outline offences relating to the failure to follow procurement guidelines and engaging in unplanned projects. These provisions are key in promoting transparency, accountability, and adherence to due process in public procurement processes.

While proponents of the amendments might argue that procurement malpractice and related offences are covered extensively under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, providing for the offences on procurement malpractice under the ACECA gives the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) muscle to handle such crimes since the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) does not have investigative powers. The proposed bill would render EACC a toothless bulldog in regard to tackling procurement corruption.

Repealing the sections also beats the purpose and efficacy of Executive Order No. 2 of 2018, which sets out specific directives and guidelines for public entities to follow in procurement, including adhering to the principles of fairness, transparency and value for money and use of electronic systems and utilisation of prequalified suppliers and contractors.

An estimated 80 per cent of mega corruption cases in Kenya are procurement-related. With many shrouded in secrecy, it is easy for the corrupt to manipulate the system for personal gain.

Kenyans remember the shocking “Covid-19 Billionaires” procurement scandal involving personal protective equipment (PPEs), completely disregarding the plight and welfare of front-line health workers and Kenyans at large.

That, and the recent anti-mosquito nets procurement scandal, also at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), are among many others that have rocked Kenya despite legislation.

This underscores the urgency of preserving and strengthening the legal framework rather than eroding legal provisions that curb irregularities.

Remove accountability

Decriminalising the offence of failing to comply with any law or applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the procurement, allocation, sale or disposal of property, tendering of contracts, management of funds or incurring of expenditures will remove accountability mechanisms and expose public funds to a higher risk of misappropriation, mismanagement and wastage.

That will perpetuate the cycle of poverty and hinder sustainable development initiatives at a time when we need to ring-fence public resources from fraud, waste and abuse and optimise utilisation amid a financial crisis.

Kenya needs stronger, not weaker, anti-graft laws.