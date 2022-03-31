Wrong time for ‘handshakes’, post-poll deals

The March 2018 ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following the contested 2017 presidential election helped Kenya to maintain peace and political and economic stability.

However, it goes against the basic tenets of a presidential system of government, where the will of the people is expressed through the ballot.

The Constitution provides for public participation in decision-making so as to hold those responsible accountable to the public, the taxpayers. Sadly, in Kenya, and Africa, elections have become mere tools for political elites to attain power — a season of political realignments, instead of a critical assessment of performance of previous regime with an intention of voting in better leaders. It is not surprising to hear a candidates telling the electorate that they intent to walk in the footsteps of their predecessors — their performance notwithstanding!

Not surprisingly, the IEBC has continuously missed its target of enlisting eligible voters, most of them youths who recently got their identity cards and who form the majority of voters. At a time that youth unemployment is over the roof, the youth see no value in participating in elections as they believe their votes do not matter.

With President Mwai Kibaki and hi archrival Raila Odinga’s mediated handshake in 2008 and now President Kenyatta nd Mr Odinga’s ‘brotherly’ one having set a precedent, it will be unsurprising to witness one between Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto after the August 9 general election.

While handshakes of whichever nature are welcome, they subvert the will of the people and compromise the very tenets of democracy. First, handshakes or post-election coalitions with the ruling party suggest that elections are not important since political elites can make weighty political decisions without involving their constituents.

Unpalatable deals

Secondly, they could encourage presidential election losers to reject the results simply to increase their stakes and force the winner into a selfish deal. Thirdly, they weaken the opposition, especially in young democracies where parties have no ideological basis and yearn to be in government.

Unlike in parliamentary democracies, where the electorate elects MPs, who, in turn, elect a Prime Minister as leader of the Executive, in presidential systems, the electorate elects the President directly.

The legitimacy of the President is, therefore, based on the majority votes they get in an election and they should not be coerced into unpalatable deals.

Presidential democratic systems have presidential term limits; parliamentary democracies do not as the premier is hired and fired by MPs and is answerable to Parliament. If Kenya is to continue the tradition of handshakes and post-election coalition deals that is gaining pace, it must switch from the presidential to parliamentary system of government, where this is acceptable and envisaged.