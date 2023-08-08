Wrong for MPs to kill graft law

In the recent past, two bills have been unveiled with a view to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003 (ACECA), the principal statute enacted to guide the fight against corruption and economic crimes in Kenya.

The first, sponsored by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, seeks to substitute criminal prosecution for corruption offences arising from procurement flaws with administrative sanctions. The second, by Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma, seeks to repeal the section that prohibits corruption convicts from holding public office.

Lest we forget, ACECA was passed on May 2, 2003 as a transformative piece of legislation that provided for new corruption offences, marking a paradigm shift from the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1965, which only dealt with bribery. Most importantly, it introduced new forms of crimes known as “economic crimes”, aimed at safeguarding public property and public revenue.

It gave KACC, the precursor of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), wide powers to gather evidence and present it in court. Given its impact on corruption suspects, its key provisions were soon challenged in court with attempts at watering it down by way of amendments.

Investigations

Unsuccessful attempts at declaring unconstitutional Sections 26, 27, 28 and 30, which granted KACC extensive powers of investigations, were made in Dr Christopher Ndarathi Murungaru vs Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission & another (2006). These empowered EACC to demand from corruption suspects information and records such as those of property.

Despite the High Court dismissing the bid, the Muite-led Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly introduced amendments to the sections, including cumbersome processes in investigations, which were duly passed by Parliament in 2007. Their effects continue to adversely affect investigative efficiency.

The Ruku and Kaluma Bills would be even more disastrous. Though disguised as initiatives for strengthening the anti-corruption legal framework, they would have the inevitable effect of severely weakening the ongoing efforts to tame graft.

The Ruku Bill smacks of mischief. It proposes deletion of Sec. 45(2)(b) and (c) of ACECA, thereby decriminalising failure to follow, among others, procurement law, procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds and engaging in public projects without planning.

Sec. 45 of ACECA prescribes economic crimes to protect public property and revenue. Parliament in its wisdom recognized that there is a category of crimes which could have deleterious effect on the economy and enacted the section.

According to Mr Ruku, the crimes under Sec. 45(2)(b) unduly criminalise flaws ‘in public procurement law’ and can be dealt with administratively and by application of Article 226(5), which relates to surcharge for loss of public. This reasoning, as captured in its memorandum of objects, is, with due respect, flawed and simplistic.

First, it is unconstitutional to the extent that it will render unenforceable Art. 201 and 227 of the Constitution, which provide for prudent management of public funds, competition and cost-effectiveness in public procurement.

Nothing stops superiors from taking administrative action against a public official who violates prescribed guidelines but experience shows that hardly any meaningful administrative action takes place for procurement, disposal and related breaches. Mr Ruku fails to take cognizance of the fact that the practice of corruption and economic crimes is institutionalised and permeates the entire body or institution.

The bill further seeks to decriminalise engaging in an unplanned project. The national and county governments, as well as public entities, are routinely compelled to pay huge penalties and interest because officers embark on ostentatious projects without proper planning, including budgetary approvals and procurement plans.

To allow this bill would be to open the floodgates for egregious scandals that this country has never witnessed before. A law without or with weak sanctions is ineffective, particularly in an environment where the benefits of breach are immense.

If passed, many accounting officers will eventually stop the pretences of following procurement procedures and directly procure from own companies and firms owned by spouses, children and business associates at whatever price. For the fight against corruption to be successful, the gains from the vice must be made little and the risk extremely high.

Legislative power, like all public powers, constitute a public trust to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the objects and purposes of the Constitution. And legislators, being state officers, are bound by the values listed under Art. 10—which include good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability. To sponsor and advocate legislation that would negate those values is to betray the constitutional promise.

Sadly, these developments come at a time when legislators are expected to wholeheartedly rally behind President William Ruto in the quest to end corruption.