Wrangles in UDA may lead to DP Ruto’s exit from party

Other than Mr Gideon Moi of Kanu, none of the top presidential hopefuls has shown loyalty to a political party. In fact, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi have been “life members” of more than three political parties in their political lives.

But Deputy President William Ruto arguably holds the trophy of entry-stay-and-leave political outfits.

In just the last ten years, the DP has been a member of five political parties. He has been in Kanu, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), United Democratic Movement (UDM), United Republic Party (URP), Jubilee Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This started during his political youth under President Daniel Moi, his mentor and Kanu boss then. His record on living and abiding by party rules reads like some movie script.

Party leadership

Between 2007 and 2013, the DP rocked the ODM boat from within and clashed with party leader Raila Odinga for the better part of President Mwai Kibaki’s final term in office. He issued demands and threats to the party leadership.

He intended to take over ODM and use it to run for the presidency in 2013, a scheme Mr Odinga and his brigade foiled before he pulled out of ODM despite being part of the team that established the party.

He would later form UDM, alongside his former YK 92 associate Cyrus Jirongo and other leaders from the Rift Valley.

But even here, things were not rosy. Barely months after forming the party, DP Ruto picked up a fight with UDM’s top organ over what he claimed was a plan to lock him out of the presidential race.

Further, the then Eldoret North MP charged his troops against the ODM team, claiming the Raila-led outfit had infiltrated UDM to scuttle its operation and frustrate his presidential bid. Frustrated again, he ditched UDM and formed URP.

He appears to have revived this old political script to rock the Jubilee Party boat.

After the 2017 polls, the DP hatched elaborate plans to take control of the Jubilee Party in preparation for his 2022 presidential bid.

Falling apart

However, to his surprise, President Uhuru Kenyatta warded off his efforts by making fundamental changes to the party's National Management Committee (NMC), kicking out Ruto’s allies who were planning the takeover.

Feeling frustrated, the DP accused Jubilee Party officials of using uncouth means to undermine his presidential ambitions. His allies criticised the government before they were tamed by President Kenyatta.

The DP allies have now regrouped under the nascent United Democratic Alliance.

Things have started falling apart, there are emerging wrangles within the leadership of the newly-refurbished party.

A petition challenging the party’s ownership has been filed at the Registrar of Political Parties’ office by former UDA chairman Mohamed Abdi Noor.

Mr Noor accuses Ruto’s allies of illegally taking over the party and has asked the tribunal to quash the changes made to UDA leadership and reinstate him as the bonafide chairman.