World mustn’t ignore Palestine

The world regrettably looks on as Israeli forces intensify their bombardment of Gaza Strip’s subjugated and impoverished civilian population, citing self-defence.

The Palestinian death toll is over 8,000 with 19,000 injuries, says the Gazan Health ministry, against 1,405 Israelis killed by Hamas militants in the October 7 resistance raid. Israel has outrageously undermined communication, electricity and water supply and humanitarian aid to Gaza in its “eye for a city” assault.

Some members of the international community have expressed their support for the ongoing destruction of Gaza with America even dreadfully contributing weaponry, aircraft carriers and consultants to Israel instead of fairly intervening to end the war. Yet Israel continues its wild impunity and disrespect to international law and human rights.

The saga once again wrongly paints Palestinians, en masse, as terrorists while negating their human and self-determination rights.

Repression and killing

But one doesn’t have to agree with the policies of Hamas — the group that has governed Gaza Strip since 2007 — to humanly care for the protracted plight and suffering of Palestinians, arguably under the longest military and settler-colonial occupation project in modern history.

Dr Gabor Mate, a Hungarian-Canadian Holocaust survivor, said: “Take the worst thing that you can say about Hamas, multiply it by 1,000 times and it will still not meet the Israeli repression and killing and dispossession of Palestinians.”

There is a small but potently growing number of reasonable Jews and other Israelis who endure to speak the bitter truth to the Israeli power about its false and ethnofascist narratives and policies that are unrelenting in dehumanising and deligitimising Palestinians into statelessness and Holocaust.

Nelson Mandela rightly spoke in solidarity with the people of Palestine: “The UN took a strong stand against Apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestinians.”