World leaders all set to prioritise education in post-Covid recovery

The world has made significant strides in the past few decades in expanding education access and improving gender parity in education. In Kenya, Free Primary Education and 100% Transition to Secondary Education policies have seen millions of children enroll and remain in school. Since 2015, the UK has supported 15.6 million children to get an education.

Yet, even before the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot needed to be done to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number 4 (Inclusive and equitable quality education for all). Over 250 million children were out of school and more than half of those in school were not meeting minimum learning standards. The most vulnerable included girls, children in war-torn or fragile states and those with disabilities.

In spite of major expansion in education access, millions of youth lack the basic literacy, numeracy and soft skills to meet the demands of a modern economy. Why the learning crisis? Some is due to out-of-school-factors like unsupportive home environments, but mostly in-school-factors like inadequate learning materials, shortage of trained teachers and poor learning environments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has threatened our collective gains in education, exacerbated inequalities in education and deepened the learning crisis. At its peak, a staggering 1.6 billion students were out of school globally.

When schools reopened after nearly a year of closure due to Covid-19, many learners did not return. Girls were disproportionately impacted by the closures with the risk of FGM, early pregnancy and child marriage. The pandemic also exposed the inequalities of the ‘digital divide’ and shortcomings in the resilience and agility of our education systems.

The time that children have spent out of school will significantly slow down their learning momentum unless remedial measures are taken. The World Bank says this cohort may lose $10 trillion in earnings over their lifetime due to Covid-19 disruptions.

We cannot allow education to become the third crisis of the pandemic, after health and economic ones, as it is a key solution to longer-term recovery. The need for investment in education has never been more critical. Hence, Kenya and the UK have come together to secure the future of vulnerable children.

Transforming education

We aim to raise at least $5 billion for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) — the largest global fund dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries. For the past 20 years, GPE has helped partner countries to build strong and resilient education systems. In Kenya, it has provided over $100 million (Sh11 billion). The UK is GPE’s largest donor, contributing 13 per cent of its income since 2005.

The GPE’s replenishment campaign for 2021-2025 will culminate in a high-level Global Education Summit on July 28-29 in London co-hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The funds raised will help 175 million children in 90 countries get quality equitable education.

Today, the two leaders will visit schools in London and Nairobi to directly engage children about education and demonstrate the power of global connectivity, as part of the campaign to step up funding for education.

President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Johnson have come together to lead the GPE replenishment effort because they believe in the transformative power of education for individuals, communities and societies.

The ripple effect of the GPE investment, coupled with the much larger government ones in education through domestic financing, could add up to $164 billion to partner countries. It could lift 18 million people out of poverty and protect two million girls from early marriage.

It will ensure countries realise the promise of education: Increasing individual incomes; more access to decent work; and being a powerful driver for gender equality, healthy populations and a peaceful planet.

We all have a role to play to make sure every child gets the education they deserve. We invite you to join Kenya and the UK in this effort to ensure that no child is left behind.