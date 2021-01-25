World could be expecting too much from Joe Biden

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States last week with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath of office. At 78, he became the oldest ever in the position.

Kamala Harris, who has Indian origins, became the first woman US Vice-President and the first one of colour.

Every storm leaves significant structural damage in its wake; it will take years to sort out the consequences of ‘Hurricane Trump’ on America’s relationship with other nations. Even before Biden took office, he had made strong signs of abolishing many of former President Donald Trump’s policies, involving trade, environment and geopolitics.

The sudden resignation of the US ambassador to Kenya, Mr Kyle McCarter, added to Nairobi’s anxiety as regards the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks. He warned: “Although Kenya may wish to continue pursuing free trade agreements, there is no guarantee that Washington will be interested in it.”

But on a visit to Kenya as US Vice-President under President Barack Obama in 2010, Mr Biden said the inauguration of the new Constitution that year and other important political reforms would increase US investment in the East African country.

Biden said in a speech in Nairobi that American companies are eager to do business in Kenya. He said if political and economic reforms are carried out as promised, there will be more opportunities.

So, if he’s going to keep his words of 10 years ago, he might be a big hope for Kenyans.

End trade war

China wants to end the trade war started by Trump and lift sanctions on Chinese tech company Huawei. It might also ease US sanctions and cuts on Chinese goods. Besides, Beijing is keen to work with the US on climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. China also hopes for a more effective role by the Biden administration in its interests in national security and human rights matters.

Middle East countries expect the new regime to improve US relations with the Gulf states. They hope the US will take the same steps as it has in ties with Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. But others fear that Biden could go the 2015 Iran nuclear deal way, and are, therefore, hesitant to act.

The Biden administration also expects these countries to play a positive role in resolving the human rights and refugee issues in Yemen and Syria. Mexico, too, hopes that Biden will change the immigration policy for Mexicans and give them relief.

Thousands of people seeking asylum in the US have to live in dangerous areas of Mexico on the border until their applications are processed.

Latin Americans also hope that Biden will impose strict sanctions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. At the same time, their eyes are on how he deals with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is considered a staunch supporter of Trump’s.

However, analysts believe that it will not be easy for Biden to live up to everyone’s expectations.

Mr Surjit is a veteran journalist and freelance writer. flosurj@aol.com.