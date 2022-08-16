Working for self is answer to lack of jobs

Unemployment is at its peak and youth are not getting jobs in the government, let alone the private sector. They often remain idle. But they would not if they used their education. They can earn if they did menial work or took up self-employment.

Sadly, at school, they are only taught to become slaves, relying on someone else’s business, and not how to be successful on our own. Mostly because their instructors never did! Their only option is to join unions and go on strike.

Somebody who knows how to cook can provide catering services from their home; workers in offices and factories need to eat. If one knows typing, or computer work, they can join a school or college and do writing and typing work. Others can sell home-made items.

Need for private tuition

Students are in great need for private tuition. And with a lot of construction of houses going on, woodwork and masonry is in demand. There are also electrical works, plumbing, hardware mechanic work and dyer work. Women also drive nowadays. They can also grow or buy and then sell fruits and vegetables.

However, many Kenyan youth don’t want to get tired; hence, they fall prey to drugs, mainly alcohol and bhang but also isolated cases of cocaine, heroin, Mandrax, hallucinogens, amphetamines and solvents. The main effect of that is violence, pressure on healthcare services, greater risk of contracting HIV, chemical dependence and social stigma. Besides, the youth demand or steal money from their parents and even fight.

We want to forget our auxiliary occupations and do great work. But they don’t meet quickly. To end the unemployment, the youth should do their own learned work, from which they can earn their daily wages. If they started their own work, then no youth would remain unemployed. With scarce government and private sector jobs and rampant unemployment, the best option for the youth is self-employment.



