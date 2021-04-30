Workers need social protection

Covid-19's disruption of the world of work cannot be gainsaid. Jobs have been lost in almost every sector of the economy as industry captains and governments across the globe knit strategies to recover from losses that are estimated to have affected at least two billion workers, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In Kenya, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) data indicates that up to one million workers have been pushed to the cliff by Covid-19, with the hospitality and aviation sectors bearing the heaviest brunt after the country was forced to lock down last year to contain the spread of the virus.

Insufficient social protection coverage meant that workers who lost income joined the growing list of vulnerable Kenyans who are living from hand to mouth. This disruption brings to question if the available social protection system that the government has put in place to cushion the vulnerable and workers against pandemics is effective.

The government must first redefine its fiscal space to allow reorganisation of the national budget to provide more funds for social protection.

Gender equality

As we mark Labour Day today to salute men and women who drive our economy, it is a high time we visited our social protection system to ensure it addresses inclusivity, gender equality, poverty reduction and medical access.

Investing in social protection, according to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), has significant returns on investment that will stimulate economic growth, increase overall productivity, alleviate poverty, increase tax revenues and support more women to join employment.

Existing contributory and non-contributory social protection schemes are inadequate to a population whose majority are struggling to put food on the table. While Kenya has the National Social Security Fund and the National Hospital Insurance Fund, the uptake and investment by the government is still a drop in the ocean. Also, the growing informal sector that absorbs a majority of job seekers is something that must ring alarm bells to decision makers.