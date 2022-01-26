Workers must know, defend labour rights

Mention workers’ rights and most Kenyans will only relate it to collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), signed between employers and unionisable employees; the famous Solidarity Song, usually sung by unionised workers or their representatives during an industrial strike; or the Central Organisation of Trade Unions, Cotu (K).

They believe that trade unions are mandated to ensure that these rights are respected by industry players. While this is partly true, workers’ rights are supposed to enforced by the tripartite partners in labour — employers; the government, through the Ministry of Labour; and employees in the formal and informal sectors.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), the oldest agency of the United Nations, has set conventions and recommendations as well as protocols worldwide to ensure that the rights of employers and workers alike are observed in every country. These legal instruments are supposed to be domesticated by the respective country through national and municipal laws.

Captured in the Constitution

In Kenya, labour rights are spelt out in the Employment Act 2007,Labour Relations Act 2007, Labour Institutions Act 2007, Occupational Safety and Health Act 2007 and Work Injury Benefits Act 2007. This is also captured in the Constitution, under Articles 36 and 41, which outline freedom of association and labour relations that encourage fair labour practices.

But do Kenyan workers know their labour rights? Do we all know that there are minimum wages in Kenya and that, through trade unions, terms and conditions of employment can be revised annually through CBAs?

Knowledge is power, but it is also a matter of life and death when it comes to this important subject. Know your labour rights and defend them by demanding fair workplace practices.