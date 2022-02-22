Words matter in the substance use conversation

In public health or policy issue, it is important to consider the language used to discuss the people affected. The substance abuse crisis continues to touch many families and communities. Substance use disorders (SUDs) carry a burden of stigma and fear of judgement.

Two main factors affect the burden associated with stigma: Perceived control that a person has over the condition and the perceived fault in acquiring the condition.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (Nida) defines stigma as a label with an associated stereotype that elicits a negative response. Simply put, stigma is a mark of disgrace and infamy. Typical stigma related to addiction patients: They are dangerous, unpredictable, incapable of managing treatment or at fault for their condition.

For people with SUDs, stigma may stem from antiquated and inaccurate beliefs that addiction is a moral failing, instead of what we know it to be—a chronic, treatable disease from which patients can recover and continue to lead healthy lives.

Reduce stigma

Medical practitioners, academics and journalists are in a unique position to reduce stigma surrounding substance use. The language we use to discuss SUDs — formally, as part of prevention messaging, or informally, in conversations with colleagues and stakeholders — can increase or decrease stigma. For people with SUDs, stigma disproportionately influences health outcomes and mental well-being.

The language we use to talk about SUDs shapes how the public views the condition. Unintentionally stigmatising language can perpetuate negative stereotypes about the types of people who are affected by substance abuse and can decrease public support for prevention and treatment programmes. By contrast, language that supports pro-health activities, even if a person is actively using substances, can help decrease stigma.

Perform language audit

Use the first-person language. Avoid labels such as “addicts”, “drug users” or “junkies” as they diminish the humanity of people with SUDs. Instead, acknowledge that the person has a problem that can be addressed and the person is not the problem. Similarly, perform a language audit of existing materials for language that may be stigmatising and replace with more inclusive language.

Drop the negative connotations. Don’t refer to individuals who have stopped using drugs as “clean”; it implies that SUDs cause one to be “dirty”. Describe them as “being in recovery” to avoid those affected by SUDs from avoiding seeking medical care for fear of being judged or mistreated.

Treat SUDs like any other medical condition. SUDs can be managed with evidence-based and ongoing treatment that allows individuals to live productive lives.

With careful attention to language, we can reduce the burden of stigma surrounding substance use disorders, improve access to health care for people with SUDs and save lives. Words matter: If you have to say it, say it nicely.



