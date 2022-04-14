Women now overtaking men in real estate investments

According to Statistics Times, as of 2021, there were 3.97 billion men in the world, representing 50.42 per cent of the world population and 3.905 billion women, representing 49.58 per cent.

In Kenya, data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics 2019 Census shows that men account for approximately 23,548,056 of the population while 24,014,716 are women. Locally, women were more than men statistically.

You would expect the same when it comes to how they invest in land investment and real estate investment in general.

However, this is not the case as in previous years women did not have rights to own land or movable properties in Kenya. At best, their rights were hinged on their relationship to men either as their husbands, fathers or brothers who own and control land. Women were only given the right of use only, such as farming.

But with promulgation of the new Kenyan constitution, women have equal rights to land ownership, just like men. The law also allows women to become joint owners of land with their spouses upon marriage.

Whereas women make over half of Kenya’s population, data from Kenya Land Alliance in 2018 showed that women held 1.62 per cent of all land title deeds issued between 2013–2017 and around 5-6 per cent of registered titles held in joint names.

Years later, this has since changed. A study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows that the number of women registered as landowners is now close to 7 per cent although this is still low, it shows growth and progress in how women are now acquiring properties.

Data from Username Investment Limited, a leading land selling company in Kenya, shows a rising number of women who are purchasing plots. Cumulatively over a period of 9 years, 51.4 per cent of land buyers are women and 48.6 per cent are men. Women have been purchasing as groups which is commonly known as chamas and as individuals.

From observation, there are a number of things that women wish to achieve as they invest in real estate properties.

Security

With the cultural biasness that previously barred women from inheriting property, the millennial women are now preferring owning a property of their own to secure themselves, their children and families.

We have witnessed a number of women register their children as the owner of land. The registration protects the interest of the child and as such, as the child cannot transact, the interest is protected end to end.

Whereas land in itself is an asset, developing it not only increases the value but also makes it a consistent income-generating asset.

In one of our properties in Nakuru, one of our clients Jackie has put up a hardware store in a 50 x 100 plot in a strategic location. The hardware has been supplying construction materials to the entire Springfield Nakuru estate.

This business has thrived so well that she has been able to invest in more plots at our current project in Nakuru, Havanna Estate. This is not to mention the value of her property has appreciated as a result of this business.

Building Homes

Having a place to call home is the desire of each and every one and not women only. We have witnessed women building houses for their families in our projects. Whereas this has been the same case with men.

The rise in how women are buying land has had a direct impact in the number of houses being built by women

While women owning property has not only been made possible by the law access to credit has also played a huge role

Across the country, about 71 percent of women have some kind of access to formal financing commonly through banks or microfinances or mobile money.

That is up from just 21 percent a decade ago, according to the Central Bank of Kenya study. This has also been a key enabler of women being able to invest in land and other real estate properties.

Women have not only been buying properties, they are also taking the lead in real estate companies.