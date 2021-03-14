Women, not GMO, hold key

Some weeks ago, a public institution and its partners invited stakeholders to a farm to see genetically modified maize, anchored on the fact that maize, Kenya’s staple, needs to be protected from pests through biotechnology.

For most Kenyans, the rapidly advancing science raises issues of health, environment, social and ethics. The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) says “there is a lot that is still unknown about this technology and how it interacts with other species in our environment.”

Consequently, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) should be developed with “adequate safety measures”, particularly for human health and the environment.

Apparently, there are safeguards to minimise the risk of contamination at production and along the value chain, recognising our unique smallholder production systems. More than 80 per cent of the seed used in agriculture comes from farmer-managed seed systems and genetic engineered crops, like maize and cassava, can reduce biodiversity in the hands of indigenous communities.

Multiple roles

Women play multiple roles in agriculture in Kenya. They’re nurturers and make decisions on food and health on a daily basis. They’re the backbone of agriculture, contributing up to 65 per cent of the labour force. Thirdly, they are the conservers of agrobiodiversity and will be responsible for handing over seeds from one generation to another.

As a woman, I choose to challenge the introduction of genetically manipulated crops in our foods without full knowledge of their impact on our health, food systems, environment and future generations. In fact, a study showed that in western Kenya, if the number of production decisions made by women increased by one unit, maize productivity would improve by 32 per cent.

Let Kenya focus on developmental approaches in agriculture that are long-term and sustainable like women’s empowerment and agroecology.