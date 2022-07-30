Women must be at the forefront of keeping the country together

Women leaders of faith have a critical role to play in keeping our country together during this delicate campaign and election period. This they can do in various ways.

First off, through dedicating our country to prayer. This has to be contextual and done in a non-partisan way; without taking sides.

They also have a role to play in civic education forums, and otherwise pass the message across to Kenyans.

Women leaders of faith also have a role to play in advocacy for peace before, during and after elections.

And finally, they should act as mediators where there is tension during and after the August 9 elections.

We desire to see all women across the country informed of their civic duty to vote. They are an instrument of peace as the nesters and womb bearers for all Kenyans.

We call on women to take up their social responsibility and mandate in an informed and responsible manner.

This has been said many times, but unfortunately, we say one thing with words, but our decisions and reality are a different story.

Peace and harmonious co-existence in this period are not negotiable. It is the only way to maintain our unity of purpose – one Kenya and one people, through peace and national cohesion.

Kenya is a constitutional democracy where every eligible citizen has a duty and opportunity to participate in the formation of the government. And this cuts through all corners of our country.

The increase in women political candidates and especially the trend where women are picked as running mates is a great move in the right direction.

Women have obligations in the duality of humanity. They have roles, social rights and advantages that are not the same as those of men.

Winds of change have blown and now educated and well-trained women have joined the political space.

They want to develop and influence society despite the odds ranging against them.

The big onus is on them to deliver despite the conceptual, technical, cultural and social inhibitions as well as perceptions around them.

Women have their own unique leadership traits. The intent is not to fit existing male patterns of leadership, but to make their unique contribution.

Women leaders of faith face a number of challenges or pressures.

Maternal instincts

For one, there are expectations that they should act and think like men in similar roles. However, their nature, design and sense of decorum demand that they be different.

They bear maternal instincts and are nesters of life and that should be carried through. It must also be remembered that certain tasks naturally strain their physique.

They might, for instance, find challenges making themselves available for early and late hours’ tasks, as they are at the same time needed at home.

They also suffer from emotional injuries as they are more prone to taking matters to heart.

Women are also often denied recognition and promotions at their places of work – since decisions are mainly made by men – yet many of them register excellent performance.

Some of these challenges that women leaders of faith face may also face women, political leaders.

However, women in politics have their unique challenges, which include threats and sometimes beatings by competitors or their supporters.

This could be overwhelming especially where women are seeking leadership positions in male-dominated areas.

Though vulnerable, women have often gone ahead to prove their worth and their service is cherished.

It is God and His people who invite leaders to serve, despite personal differences and preferences.

Women’s devotion and humility will ultimately command respect in society.

I, therefore, encourage them to step into the political space to strengthen their leadership skills as well as initiate and nurture development programmes.

I encourage all leaders to be prepared to either win or lose. They should also establish spiritual links so that they have a place to seek comfort and heal the painful disconnect that may present itself between faith, politics and the soul.

It is important to remain socially conscious even without a desired political office. The call is to serve humanity and whether or not you win, the call to serve will always be there.

It is not a show of cowardice to abstain, withdraw or keep off high-risk areas during political campaigns.

We need to desist from maligning others and personality politics and focus instead on issues, brands and power of influence.