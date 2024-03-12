Women businesses need PPAs

I recently went shopping for a dog and, nope, it wasn’t those leashed pug urban ladies trot along with in gated estates but a real guard dog complete with saggy mouth, smelly fur and all, and no, the beast was not supposed to be mine but a present I had longed promised my son Mathias.

As I was having a tête-à-tête with one Samson Chanjarika, a professional dog whisperer whose raison d’etre I thought revolved around dogs but found out he was well versed in matters ranging from international development partners, climate change, county governments’ payment delays for projects and the difficulty of running a small business.

The conversation drifted to how small businesses are closing down at an alarming rate within the estate. Sam narrated how, within six months, he had seen a shop adjacent to his house turn from a wines and spirits outlet to a hair salon, to a nail parlor, to a chips and chicken café and now a wholesaler of children’s diapers.

It is with almost knowing looks that he sighs in desperation, telling me that the latest business seems not to be doing well. He smiles sardonically and adds that, perhaps, targeting children’s products in this economically depressing time isn’t such a smart idea after all, for we are all animals and exhibit reproductive suppression.

Knowing I was nodding not because I understood his lecture but because my mind was still floating on the phrase ‘reproductive suppression’.

He delves into an explanation: “Reproductive suppression is a phenomenon observed in social animals such as dogs, elephants, primates and certain rodent species, where dominant individuals or environmental cues signal a delay in reproductive activity among females. By temporarily halting breeding efforts, these animals conserve energy and resources, increasing their chances of survival during lean times.”

Later, as I pondered over our conversation, it led me to look at other ‘suppression’ we engage in when hard times hit us. In terms of energy use, I have found myself suppressing the use of certain appliances at home to conserve energy—the electric kettle, water pump and even microwave—which I end up using quite sparingly.

While it is easy to tighten one’s belt within the household, the same cannot be said if you are running a business. A typical salon has to have an electric kettle constantly containing hot water. Salons also have some very energy-demanding electronic equipment—hair dryers, hair straighteners or flat irons, curling irons, hooded hair dryers, hair clippers, electric hair trimmers, hot combs, hair steamers, electric scalp massagers, electric hair rollers and hair steamers for deep conditioning treatments. All these add to the kilowatts of energy consumed in the business premises.

My journey in the renewable energy sector began with mini-kits; it was a revolution that was powered by a pay-as-you-go model. It was a game changer, especially in the rural areas, and the revolution was televised as most women got to not only a source of illumination but also television sets, which were sold as a package.

The biggest beneficiaries were, of course, women, who now had to use the rechargeable solar lamps for cooking and, since most of them would run business in the evening, they would light their wares at the local market outpost.

The mini-kits revolution was catalysed by the availability of financing arrangements, whereby one paid per use of the kits (TV, charging kit and lights). We are now witnessing a case of high-power charges. The tariff rate for most small businesses hovers around Sh30-35 per kilowatt hour. Most businesspeople will tell you that the energy charges are soon eclipsing the highest expense vote head of any business—rent.

Small-scale entrepreneurs are increasingly burdened by soaring energy costs, which often rival their rent payments, significantly eroding profit margins. To address this challenge, a novel solution has emerged in the form of power purchase agreements (PPAs), akin to the modern-day equivalent of mini-kits. Given that many businesses operate from leased premises, outright ownership of rooftop solar systems is often unfeasible. However, PPAs offer an innovative arrangement where neither the landlord nor the tenant owns the system but the installer.

For this model to succeed, installers must collaborate with landlords to design tailored packages that include comprehensive operations and maintenance services. By addressing the revolving door phenomenon, wherein small businesses frequently fold due to financial strain, PPAs have the potential to provide stability and sustainability to entrepreneurs. This innovative approach not only alleviates the financial burden on small businesses but also promotes environmental sustainability through the adoption of renewable energy solutions.



