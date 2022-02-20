Woman Rep seat no longer has glamour

The 2010 Constitution created the seat of Woman Representative with the objective of increasing women representation in Parliament and promote the interests of girls and women in the counties.

However, since they are voted in by all registered voters, including the men, woman reps represent all voters.

This was borne of the fact that women candidates often met obstacles, such as political parties often reluctant to support their candidature.

They also suffered intimidation, harassment and violence during campaigns. The Constitution, thus, explicitly states that the seat is preserved for women.

Ten years down the line, however, the seat is becoming less attractive to the holders and few of them won’t to defend theirs. The woman reps have been labelled inept and complacent with derogatory terms like their being ‘flower girls’ for the male MPs used to refer to them. The seat is now being used by the holders as a stepping stone to other (loftier?) political ambitions.

Little or no money

From Homa Bay to Kiambu, Narok, Malindi, Laikipia and Kirinyaga, the woman reps now want to downgrade and represent constituencies—instead of counties—while others want to upgrade and become governors. That has watered down key objectives of the framers of the Constitution when they floated the idea for the position.

A major reason why women are not keen on the position is under-funding. Unlike that of constituency MP, though it covers a wider geographical representation, a woman rep has little or no money. The MP controls the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Performance ranking of MPs is based on how they have used the CDF kitty. This, of course, means they will be either re-elected or sent packing in the next election on that account. Not so for the woman rep. With no money at their disposal, she can only envy the MP, who is always on the move dishing out money for bursaries or other CDF-funded projects.

Abolishing the role

The fund was designed to support constituency-level grassroots development projects. Interestingly, after its creation in Kenya in 2003, the concept spread to other African countries and across the world. Through the networks they have built in the constituency, the MP knows the woman rep is a potential rival and tries their level best to keep them at bay and nowhere near the CDF kitty.

We reached the global level as far as women representation is concerned. But it is time we took a long hard look at the seat and debate on whether it is relevant to the holders and the people they represent.

In 2019, the Committee on Representation and Oversight of the Constitution proposed abolishing the role after the next general election. If the owners don’t want it, that’s is the way to go.