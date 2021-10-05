Witness protection is key to unlocking corruption cases

Masai Mara University whistleblower Spencer Sankale

Masai Mara University whistleblower Spencer Sankale during the Wapi Nduru project launch by ICPAK and Amnesty International Kenya on August 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Timothy Samson Ayuo

Legal researcher and tutor

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has so far made laudable steps in the prosecution of corruption suspects. However, it is the witnesses who are the spine of the cases and without their testimony, corroboration of evidence is a mere pipe dream.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.