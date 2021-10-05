Witness protection is key to unlocking corruption cases

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has so far made laudable steps in the prosecution of corruption suspects. However, it is the witnesses who are the spine of the cases and without their testimony, corroboration of evidence is a mere pipe dream.

That in itself argues how critical a role witnesses play in a case to help discharge the burden of proof. In spite of the several laws that exist, the corrupt elements are emboldened more than ever to invent ways to circumvent the law. Nevertheless, witnesses can be the knight in shining armour in this war.

Who is a witness in this context? A witness is any person, irrespective of his/her legal status (informant, witness, judicial official, undercover agent or other), who is eligible, under the law or policy of the country involved, to be considered for admission to a witness protection programme.

Witnesses need to have the confidence to come forward to assist law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities. They need an assurance of support and protection from intimidation and harm that criminal elements may seek to inflict upon them to discourage them or punish them for cooperating.

In this evolving technology space, the Witness Protection Agency should also embrace techies as witnesses; this is a new frontier witnesses feel safe to employ that should not be overlooked, as evidenced in the Wikileaks and Panama papers that exposed grand graft schemes globally.

Competing interests

The Witness Protection Act offers very limiting protection to witnesses and only to those who agree to testify in court. Further, there are competing interests in the right to access public information and the laws governing public officers whether the information gained in the line of duty ought to be leaked under their Public Officer and Ethics Act.

The AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption encourages local legislation on access to information for transparency and accountability. Similarly, the private sector has no clear witness protection policies for whistleblowers which is a glaring omission.

Inadequate comprehensive laws protecting whistleblowers is a nightmare for witnesses. The UN Convention Against Corruption prevails upon state parties to protect whistle-blowers.

Witnesses in graft cases can be cowed into silence if they feel vulnerable. Death threats to witness and their families are real. Our witness programme should ensure that the witness can disappear after giving evidence. Giving witnesses and their families a new identity is paramount.

There is also a lingering fear of reprisals and job losses occasioned by employers due to their disclosures and the government ought to provide them with alternative sources of income to sustain their families. Significantly, they should get protection of person and property from the time of testimony.

Lastly, effective awareness raising and training on witness protection can go a long way in informing the public of their rights. Witness protection is an expensive venture but not as costly as corruption.