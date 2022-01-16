Without cartels, we’d have a ‘tea story’ in every cash crop

Peter Munya with KTDA's Dr Wesley Koech

Agriculture CS Peter Munya with KTDA board vice-chairman Dr Wesley Koech last September.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Irungu Nyakera

As Kenyans push for reforms in the coffee and sugar sectors, there is evidence that a good story could emerge from sustained pressure if farmers united to fight for their rights.

