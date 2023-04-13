With the politics, is it time to rewrite the Creed?

The church has lately been a point of focus, criticism and interest. It is an institution with unbridled history that shapes society and spiritually guides its adherents.

But it has to maintain interactions with the state. Holding the institution or disintegrating largely depends on the approach taken.

Recent contrasting positions and stances by some churches or church associations over the current economic plight of Kenyans, political truce suggestions and politicking on the pulpit are at the fore.

The protracted leadership wrangles in some, such as the current stalemate over the top position of Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya, is also at stake.

The church has enjoyed the unquestioned vintage of putting others on the spot without reflecting on itself and its seat. Accountability is best when the subject is a way of questioning those at the helm. It is time the faithful put their leadership on their toes.

Long are days where the church fold should just be seen as “meek sheep” that follow the shepherd. They should be fully aware of and endorse their respective churches’ strategic direction, including positions of national import that their local and national leadership assume.

Wealthy entities

Most of these churches are wealthy entities controlling varied establishments worth billions of shillings in movable and immovable human and capital assets.

Every follower should have a say within established structures to question with a view toward prudent utilisation of funds and the palliative role of the church.

The church also needs to reinstate its forthright postures and protection of the law and defend the less privileged through selfless engagement with state and non-state actors.

It should never be about building personal kingdoms by those at the helm or in its circles but contribute to a holistic perspective of its fold—spiritually, socially and even intellectually of the society.

Is it the spell to review the law of the church?