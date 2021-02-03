With ‘our’ kiondo getting a strategic facelift, it’s time we reclaimed rights

When polythene bags were banned in Kenya in 2017, an immediate gap emerged. Would the traditional kiondo step up and fill the chasm left by the plastic bags? It did not.

Perhaps it’s because some view kiondos as souvenirs, collectibles, jaded, bypassed goods or maybe fashion accessories. Other woven and non-woven carrier bags gulped down that space. Meanwhile, our trademark kiondo had been lost to Japan a few years before. The future of the kiondo appeared dim. Until now.

Our chance for trademark rights to kiondo was usurped from our feet as a product, patent or design. Taita Taveta First Lady Stella Samboja has rebranded it kidasi (kidasi in plural) in what could become the trend if the county took her Facebook follower Johnson Mwawasi’s advice to quickly adopt and protect the name as intellectual property.

The need to protect traditional knowledge springs from the encompassed beliefs, knowledge, practices, innovations, arts, spirituality and other forms of cultural experience and expression of indigenous communities. Our kikoi and kiondo trademarks were taken from us while we snoozed.

Identity

Our ‘Wakanda collective’ is threatened. We must wake up and innovate to win them back. Our ancestral rights to control knowledge cannot be extinguished, even if knowledge has been shared with others, because of its vital role in survival and identity.

In Kenya, property rights are protected by the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi). Established under the Industrial Property Act 2001 to administer and promote industrial property rights, some of its functions include registration of patents, trademarks, industrial designs, utility models and technovations while promoting innovation and inventive activities. Interestingly, the kikoi and kiondo were lost under Kipi’s watch.

Now the good news: Trademarks are valid for 20 years, non-renewable. In 2026, the kiondo trademark will fall in the public domain and can be freely used, adapted and copied. But for Kenyans to utilise the kiondo name, we need aggressive brand campaigns to retain that positive link between the basket and Kenya. This is what the kidasi initiative, a monthly sales and exhibition programme in Voi by Mrs Samboja, attempts to do.

The hand-woven bags are made from sisal. Leather trimmings, beadwork, inner linings and zips are added for some bashful bang and shine. The Kamba, Taita and Kikuyu cultures appreciated this accessory for day-to-day farming functions and more elaborate versions for weddings and other festivities.

The hands that make the kiondo are steady and firm. Women sit around a fire or on the veranda after the day’s chores to weave these delights while sharing stories and educating one another on social issues. This culture has curated a platform for sparked, perky conversations and economic empowerment. Sadly, the hands that manage economics and trade relations have let down the womenfolk.

Cash crop

Sisal is the sixth-most important cash crop in Kenya after tea, coffee, sugar, pyrethrum and cotton. Its production average of 24,461 tonnes indicates great potential for kiondos and allied sisal products. Some 80 per cent of the sisal fibre is exported to China, the “US Market Analysis for Home Décor & Fashion Accessories Report 2021” shows.

Kiondo- or kidasi-making is growing as an informal indicator of economic performance, cultural regeneration and social wellbeing of communities. In 2019, Kenya exported $667 million goods under the Agoa trade pact, in which the kiondo is vaguely listed among sisal products.

Encouraging making of kiondos can keep a society consumed by a passionate craft, away from exploitation, economic insecurities and intense poverty, to access wider policy support programmes.

By so doing, kiondo or kidasi can remain a dexterous artefact worthy of the ages, and Kenya, the biggest exporter of kidasi to the US, can claim to be the kiondo/kidasi capital of the world, churning out vibrant exciting appliques to a captive Western market able to buy them at elite prices without flinching.

kitheka@live.com @goldfishpr