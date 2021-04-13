With novel technology, formalised homeschooling is worth pursuing

Vivian Oyugi

Vivian Oyugi writes on a whiteboard in her house in Kisumu in August last year. With schools closed, the primary school teacher resorted to homeschooling using digital platforms.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Kitheka

Founder

GoldfishPR

What you need to know:

  • Educationists and parents are now thinking of solutions to education inequities, insecurities and ballooning costs.
  • How to adjust the posture of education has become a sharp matter of countenance in formal education.

Of late, formal education has, by necessity, been forced to transform its canvas at a rapid rate that some have described as “building the aeroplane while flying it”.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.