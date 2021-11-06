With hindsight, we can’t blame the youth for prevailing voter apathy

Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Mugambi Kiai

Regional Director

Article 19, Eastern Africa

What you need to know:

  • How many times have we repeated to them that voting will change things – only for that promise to be promptly?
  • Did the youth not sing, chant and chorus in 2002 about how “unbwogable” they were and even arrest police officers taking bribes?

If voter registration is as critical as we claim, why is it not compulsory? Why is voter registration not inextricably tied, as by an umbilical cord, to the registration for national identity cards such that when one registers for their national identity card they are also automatically registered as voters?

