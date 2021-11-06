With hindsight, we can’t blame the youth for prevailing voter apathy

If voter registration is as critical as we claim, why is it not compulsory? Why is voter registration not inextricably tied, as by an umbilical cord, to the registration for national identity cards such that when one registers for their national identity card they are also automatically registered as voters?

And if we are talking to the youth, why talk to them in a language that is boring, inaccessible and in media they are largely absent from?

And in talking to them, does it ever register that they do not trust us, the older generation? How many times have we repeated to them that voting will change things – only for that promise to be promptly broken and to translate into their hollow realities and futures?

Were the youth of Kenya not the most optimistic in the world in January 2003 when we had the “Rainbow Revolution” under the National Rainbow Alliance Coalition (Narc), which beat the ruling authoritarian independence party Kanu? And did the young people not cynically remind us that what resulted was that Nothing Actually Really Changed (Narc)?

Were the youth not told that “Yote Yawezekana Bila Moi” (all is possible without Moi), only for Daniel arap Moi to leave power but Moism to remain firmly entrenched in our body politic and continue presiding over us to date?

Disputed election results

Did the youth not sing, chant and chorus in 2002 about how “unbwogable” they were and even arrest police officers taking bribes by the roadside suo motto? How unbwogable was our treatment of the youth – were the promised one million new jobs per year delivered? Or the promise of a new constitution within 100 days? How well did we fare when the promise of a “rainbow nation” dissipated into the tragi-comic rule by the so-called Mt Kenya mafia?

And when we tell the youth that their vote counts, do we not see that they know their votes did not count in 2007, 2013 and 2017 when results were disputed? What has changed now? And if we are so intent on getting them to register, why not develop an App, similar to M-Pesa and other mobile money services, that they can instantaneously access in their millions wherever they are?

Yet, the fact is that for change to happen, the youth must lead. As Dr Mshai Mwangola brilliantly illustrates in her article, ‘Youth and Politics: Generational Missions’, it was youthful generations such as The East Association Generation, the Mau Mau Generation, the Lancaster House Generation, the Lost Generation, and the Uhuru Generation that led and catalysed change in Kenya.

Indeed, the Young Turks involved in the fight for multiparty democracy in Kenya were not so-called by accident! The upshot? The youth are at the heart of change and transformation.

The creative genius that was the late Kevin Ombajo (Big Kev) of Tru Blaq Entertainment believed in the youth of Kenya. So when we faced similar voter apathy among the youth in 2007, he developed and coordinated a simple mechanic styled as Vijana Tugutuke youth voter registration campaign, which called on the youth to “arise”. Using popular artistes such as Jua Kali, Nameless, Amani, Ken wa Maria and Redykyulass, Tugutuke organised nationwide free concerts where the youth only needed a voter’s or national ID card to enter. If someone came with the voter’s card, they got in without any further processes; if they came with the national ID card, they would be registered as voters at the door and then allowed in for free.

Engagement of the youth

After this campaign wound up 10 months later, the Steadman Group (now Ipsos) determined that it was directly or indirectly responsible for the listing of 2.4 million of the 4 million new voters.

So it can be done! And all this for a then estimated cost of about Sh800 million. Money follows great ideas and not vice versa.

It is not elections that will bring change but, rather, the robust participation of the youth in these elections as both voters and aspirants. It is because of the youth that a new developmental blueprint responding to or addressing their currently abject realities will be conceptualised and rolled out.

Without the robust engagement of the youth, there will certainly be no change: just another mechanised process that will result in the recycling of our cynical and predatory political elite, further entrenching even more scepticism.

It is said that if you are not on the table then you are on the menu. To be on the table, the youth must stop agonising and start organising. They must depart from the Book of Lamentations and occupy the Book of Acts! If they do so, then change will come, and because of it plenty will be found within our borders.

There are three or so months left before the voter registers for the August 2022 elections close – time enough to act: Vijana Tugutuke!