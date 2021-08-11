With determination, our youth can achieve anything

Today is International Youth Day, a celebration of young people around the world. I want to share my own experiences to inspire young Kenyans to realise their abilities and achieve all they can do.

Our youth are capable of anything they put their minds to. There are a number of traits which will help them realise their dreams.

They need to focus. From the tender age of ten, I knew I wanted to be an engineer. I carried that ambition into secondary school, even when most around me dreamt of being doctors.

This focus meant I chose a course at university that best suited my ambition after earning good grades at secondary school.

Having a clear sense of direction early is important. The youth have multiple options before them. One might feel like pursuing a career in marketing. In the next, they might feel they want to pursue a career in finance. This is natural because of the choices in front of you and the desire to try out different things.

Just ask yourself what suits you, your skills and abilities. This isn’t an easy question to answer, you need a significant amount of introspection to answer this question. There are a number of elements involved.

Consider your natural talent, be aware of your family and culture (what would they support and what would you have to fight for), the available opportunities, and what you really enjoy doing to enable you to build your experience.

As they say, practice makes perfect, so create time to improve your abilities. There’s a common rule that states that it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert. If you’re doing something you are enjoying, it’ll become much easier to achieve. This is where your determination comes in.

In my career, I’ve always been ambitious. I focused and specialised in areas within my profession – this helped me to progress faster. When I joined Lafarge Holcim (Bamburi Cement) as a graduate engineer, I quickly focused my interest on plant automation systems. In time, I moved to the automation systems department at Lafarge’s Mombasa Plant where I honed my core skills.

One critical aspect to growth is risk taking. After three years in various roles at Lafarge, I developed a strong interest in business operations. I began my MBA in 2012 – the learning never stops – as I worked as head of Automation Systems at Lafarge’s Mombasa Plant.

As I concluded my MBA, I took up an opportunity with a leading Japanese Industrial Process Automation company. I’d moved from engineering to business development. That move may be considered a risk as I was moving into a new space. I don’t consider myself an avid risk taker, but the move felt right to me and I wanted to try something new.

We all need support. And there are two areas of support which matter to me, namely my ‘home’ and my ‘anchor-cheerleader’. Home for me is that which you define as a space within which you thrive – whether at work or in one’s personal life. Home is the primary definition of one’s wellness and happiness.

To make ‘a home’ you need anchor-cheerleaders. An anchor-cheerleader is a person who always has your back. They genuinely care for you. They are always pushing you on to achieve your very best. In a professional setting, this may be your direct manager, a mentor or even a work-place coach.

I have been fortunate to have had several anchors and cheerleaders in my career, and this made a difference in my early years. We all need mentors to support and guide us.