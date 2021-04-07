With Covid-19 scourge, prevention is not better than cure but it’s the cure

Jogging couple

A couple jogs on an empty street. Leading a healthy lifestyle greatly helps to prevent illness in the individual. 

Photo credit: File | Shutterstock

By  Judy Sirima

Public Communication Officer

Pharmacy and Poisons Board

What you need to know:

  • The coronavirus has caused broad disruptions to health services while drawing attention to countries’ non-communicable diseases (NCD) burden.
  • Persons living with NCDs are at increased risk of becoming severely ill with the virus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to sit down and think, and we have realised the importance of our health. In the affected countries and regions, numerous measures have been taken to reduce the person-to-person virus transmission and curb its spread.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.