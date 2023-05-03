With children, always be wary of the over-the-counter medications

This year’s World Health Day theme, “Health for All”, was a rallying cry to revolutionise healthcare delivery systems and make them equally beneficial to all. It also was the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 75th-anniversary celebration, looking at the effort the world has put into improving quality of life by assisting everyone in achieving the highest levels of health and well-being.

The progress over time is, truly, commendable. In the past 75 years, we have dealt with diseases that had the potential to wipe out entire populations and come out relatively unscathed. But public health challenges remain—such as sporadic localised disease outbreaks to systemic issues like the high cost of treatment in many parts of the world.

Medication safety is among the top issues rarely discussed, although WHO recognises it as having the potential to cause significant harm to healthcare systems.

We all have, at some point, taken medication without a prescription. We do it all the time with pain relievers and antacids, sometimes without thinking about the consequences for our bodies. After all, that some medications are available over the counter (OTC) gives the impression that they are not dangerous.

Most, if not all, parents give their children OTC medication for minor ailments. Paracetamol and ibuprofen, for example, are frequently used to treat fever and pain. To suppress an irritating cough, one may simply go to the nearest pharmacy and purchase cough syrup for the children.

It is hard to resist the use of OTC medication, and we would be remiss to shame parents who use them in times of need. In general, OTC medications help reduce hospital visits and provide relief for minor ailments.

But when medicating their children, parents should at the very least be aware of the risks. OTC drugs, like prescription medications, can be dangerous if not taken correctly. Therefore, parents must carefully read and follow the medication’s instructions and only use it as directed.

Children’s bodies differ from adults’; age-specific recommendations are in place to account for this. Manufacturers consider the impact that medication compounds can have on body organs at various stages of development and use this information to make dosage and age-specific restrictions.

Leads to an overuse

Some dangers of OTC medications are not immediately apparent. Antibiotics, for instance, should only be dispensed with a prescription but many purchase them without one. That leads to an overuse of antimicrobial medications as many people use them inappropriately and even when they are not necessary.

Antibiotic misuse and overuse lead to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which makes future infections more difficult to treat and puts patients at risk. According to WHO, if antimicrobial resistance is not addressed, deaths from drug-resistant infections will increase from 700,000 every year to 10,000,000 by 2050.

OTC cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under two years unless with a specific prescription from a doctor. Specific ones should not be used on children under six. Seemingly harmless, they can have serious life-threatening side effects—including, convulsions, fast heart rates and reduced levels of consciousness.

Of late, there have been reports of cough syrups causing death in children. Besides the recognised harm that these medications may cause, they only provide relief without addressing the root cause of illness, which could lead to a worsening of the child’s condition.

These are just a few of the risks that healthcare professionals consider when prescribing treatment to patients. The same care must be taken in administering medication, especially when it is obtained over the counter.

Parents and caregivers cannot operate safely from a position of ignorance. Before giving children OTC medications, they should learn as much as they can about them. Pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals must take an active role in educating the public about OTC medications.

As we commemorate 75 years of public health advancement, we must avoid becoming the next major threat to our own health. That includes, among others, being cautious about self-medication and doing no harm when it comes to medicating the children.