With BBI, slash MPs’ salaries to ease wage bill

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Bodo

Freelance researcher

What you need to know:

  • MPs’ remuneration must be put right if the ballooning wage bill is to be proportionately restructured and reduced.
  • Prestigious as is its norm, leadership comes with responsibilities that call for — above all — self-denial and tolerance.

Being a political tool, there is no contestation that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will define the socioeconomic and geopolitical space of Kenya. This makes it a document of interest, especially at such a time when the court has halted deliberations and actions towards its enactment before escalating it to referendum.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.