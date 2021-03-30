With BBI, slash MPs’ salaries to ease wage bill

Being a political tool, there is no contestation that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will define the socioeconomic and geopolitical space of Kenya. This makes it a document of interest, especially at such a time when the court has halted deliberations and actions towards its enactment before escalating it to referendum.

That grants Kenyans a window to ventilate on issues that are dear to the wellbeing of the society. One such issue is the wage bill, to which the drafters of the document turned a blind eye.

Over-representation remains a contentious, especially now that the number of parliamentarians is set to increase. MPs’ remuneration must be put right if the ballooning wage bill is to be proportionately restructured and reduced.

Prestigious as is its norm, leadership comes with responsibilities that call for — above all — self-denial and tolerance. This has deterred some people of noble comportment who may feel disenfranchised to occupy leadership positions — not due to incompetence but the feeling of inadequacy, of not being equal to the task of service to man.

The core and over-riding virtue for leadership of any cadre is humility. But it is elusive; many would rather be led than lead. Ironically, in the eyes of a Kenyan MP, vying for being an MP is a ticket to ascendency to power and a means in itself to a fat pay and untold wealth in a short time, wealth whose sources remain mysterious even to their estimations.

True calling to serve

Our MPs have embraced flamboyance as a yardstick of reaffirming their presence. Most of them seem to have formed a neat clique of fender-benders who often leave holes in the public coffers with such aplomb that they enjoy at the chagrin of gaunt taxpayers, who heave under the weight of taxation that they are subjected to as a subsequent of this malfeasance.

Leadership should be made unattractive — so that only those with true calling to serve can book their seats in the august House. With the increased parliamentary seats, MPs’ pay should have been pegged at Sh400,000 per month — down from Sh1.1 million.

Then, our new ‘servant leader’ would help the government to save Sh800,000 per MP monthly. With the proposed 456 MPs, the Exchequer would save Sh36.48 million per month!

It should also be clarified to the MPs that the voters do not need handouts but proper legislation to free them from the shackles of poverty. MPs have ever used the electorate as a burden to them, citing them as the reason for self-determined salary increments with claims that they foot bills such as funeral costs.

Let the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) have this legislated to save money for the other offices that the BBI proposes — like Leader of the Official Opposition, complete with a shadow cabinet.