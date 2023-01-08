With a better strategy, we can secure the North Rift

The perennial banditry and cattle rustling menace that has bedevilled counties in North Rift remain a major challenge to the national and local governments as lives and property continue to be lost at the hands of attackers. The counties worst hit by sporadic incidents of banditry and cattle rustling include Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu and Laikipia.

The government’s recent intervention and assurance by President William Ruto that his government will end the insecurity through the hiring of more National Police Reservists and enhancing disarmament in the affected counties is just among the positive efforts to tame the menace.

The recent killing of two siblings by armed bandits in Kobulwo village in Kerio Valley even after the Head of State declared that no more killings would be tolerated in the volatile region under Kenya Kwanza show there is more to the problem than meets the eye, which calls for a sustainable solution.

With political goodwill from elected leaders and other stakeholders from the bandit-prone counties, the move will help tame the menace that has caused more suffering to innocent people with the most affected being children and pregnant women.

Despite the region boasting good climate and soils for drought-resistant food crops like cassava, millet, watermelon, mangoes, pawpaw and groundnuts, the residents are yet to exploit the potential in farming to uplift their socioeconomic livelihoods.

Natural honey

The region is also well known for its high production of quality and natural honey, indigenous cattle, goats and sheep, which feed on medicinal tree branches and hence, whose meat is valued in major towns in the North Rift region.

There is an urgent need for the local leadership and other stakeholders to put more resources into education by constructing more schools to empower the youth so as to save them from being lured into the lucrative but illegal cattle rustling business.

For decades, infrastructure has been a big challenge with poor road networks that hinder the free flow of goods and services and movement for security officers responding to distress calls. Accessing social amenities like markets, schools, hospitals and police stations is still a mirage in most parts.

Local leaders should work with the national and county governments and open up the region so as to make accessible to the neighbouring counties and the rest of the country for trade and other income-generating activities to flourish.

It would also be prudent for the leaders in the affected counties to put an emphasis on promoting agricultural activities by initiating irrigation programmes and supporting farmers with drought-resistant seeds and also helping them to find a good markets for their produce.

The initiative to have more land under irrigation projects will go a long way in engaging the community in income-generating ventures. That will boost their economic status and provide an alternative means of fending for their families rather than engaging in outdated ruinous cultural practices.