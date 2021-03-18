Wishing candidates success

Dear KCPE and KCSE candidates. May I wish you success and talk to you about a very important aspect of examination.

First of all, let me affirm that exams are the most wonderful things in the life of a human being. They are the litmus test of our abilities, strength and self-management.

Face them calmly and with courage.

You are the future. As you sit your exams starting this week, you require our academic, religious, socio-cultural, moral and financial support.

To the public, if you can spare some coins, pass by the nearest educational institution and donate. That will help to buy food during the exam period for learners not covered by the school lunch programme.

You could also donate materials like pens, pencils, rubber erasers, rulers, geometrical sets, logarithm tables and calculators. As the adage goes, “It is well to give when asked, but better to give unasked, through understanding; and to the open-handed the search for one who shall receive is joy greater than giving.”

You have what it takes

To the candidates, let not the report that delayed reopening of schools or rescheduled exams have an effect on your mind. You hold the key to your future.

Our education system follows the autonomous model of literacy introduced at the onset of the Slave Trade in 1503, whereby knowledge that belongs to the teachers and books is memorised for reproduction during formative and summative exams.

You have a duty to recall most of the things you learnt in school. There will be a little of the multi-literacy approach tests that recognises fund of knowledge acquired elsewhere. Learn to apply knowledge.

Sitting exams in a year when studies were interrupted for seven months is a difficult thing. When schools closed in 1916 due to the polio epidemic in the US, the older students went out and got a job — and never returned. I say bravo to our candidates: Despite the odds, you have touched the finish tape.

You have what it takes to overcome the trauma, interruptions and sicknesses and emerge victorious.