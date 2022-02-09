Will Unea 5.2 unlock global plastic crisis?

plastic waste

 A woman collects plastic bottles at Gioto dumpsite in Nakuru town on May 3, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Ogembo

Programs manager

Eco-Rethink Organization

Kenya’s 2017 ban on plastic bags did not just address the pollution issue brought by the items but also played a key role in raising public awareness on environmental matters. Despite many challenges, it has largely been effective but a lot more needs to be done.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.