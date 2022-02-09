Will Unea 5.2 unlock global plastic crisis?

Kenya’s 2017 ban on plastic bags did not just address the pollution issue brought by the items but also played a key role in raising public awareness on environmental matters. Despite many challenges, it has largely been effective but a lot more needs to be done.

It can be an uphill task implementing a ban when our regional partners do not. This, therefore, calls for regional cooperation to address the plastic pollution as a whole. What the world actually needs is a legally binding treaty that supports efforts by individual countries to fight plastic pollution and strengthen the existing tools.

Global talks on a treaty to control plastic pollution are set for Nairobi this month. The UN Environment Assembly (Unea), which is scheduled for 28 February 28 to March 2, will be an opportunity for countries like Kenya to make their case.

The diplomatic process that began in 2014 will prove key to unlocking the plastic pollution issue when Unea decides if it will endorse the beginning of official negotiations over a plastics treaty.

But observers warn that the devil is in the details; the hard work of getting enough countries to agree on the scope and provisions of the treaty will be an uphill task and the process could take years to conclude.

Before the Kenya plastic ban, there were some plastic packaging that were exempted; they were classified as ‘primary packaging’. Even where most exempted plastic bags—like bread wrappers, carrier bags and many others—have sustainable paper alternatives, they are still in wide circulation and are becoming an environmental menace.

Ahead of Unea 5.2—which is set to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges, plastic pollution, arguably among the biggest environmental issues of our time—several studies have underscored the need to urgently address the crisis.

An Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) report, “Connecting the Dots”, cites plastic pollution as a deadly ticking clock and warns that only a robust global treaty for plastics can address the problem.

“Humankind’s addiction to plastic and failure to prevent contaminating the food web directly undermines human health, drives biodiversity loss, exacerbates climate change and risks generating large-scale harmful environmental changes.”

However, there is the elephant in the boardroom as the countries supporting a new plastic treaty seem to be divided into two schools of thought. One, led by Rwanda and Peru, with support from the EU, focuses on a ‘lifecycle’ approach that would take into account the impact of plastics from production to use and disposal or recycling.

The approach could limit virgin plastic production and control the use of toxic chemical additives. The other is the Japan school of thought that takes a “waste management” approach and would focus more narrowly on strategies to control plastic waste.

How these will play out remains to be seen. But I hope for a common and actionable agreement.