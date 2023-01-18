Will somebody stop abuse of philanthropy?

Kenya has compassionate and kind people who rise to the surface to support the less fortunate in the community.

These values are admired countrywide as the national good, and it has been so since the onset of the Harambee spirit at Independence in 1963.

Years back, we exalted philanthropists as they went about their deeds with genuine intentions. But of late, philanthropy has meandered into ‘business’ territory with celebrities sharing troubling photos of the vulnerable and coaxing their followers into donating to them.

To seek validation, some influencers claim they’ve already contributed to the cause and their followers can follow suit by paying to a designated paybill.

Toxic philanthropy

This can go wrong in several ways. The influencer might be chasing a tidy profit from the scheme by giving the beneficiary peanuts, or they could be in an arrangement of sharing the pooled amount in a specified ratio.

Toxic philanthropy exploits donors’ goodwill, turning the organisers into overnight millionaires.

Charity scammers understand how easily Kenyans open their hearts to a video or photo of a person with a medical need. They capitalise on this by organising scams disguised as charity campaigns to extort money from Kenyans.

Most charity programmes organised on social media purport to support medicare and education. They use images of the underprivileged—without their consent—to lure Kenyans into donating to the “worthy cause”.

Most influencers exploit their large following to embody themselves as philanthropic when, in truth, they aren’t. To be philanthropic, one must give from the heart without expecting anything in return.

It’s high time we understood that our favourite celebrities do not embody our collective likes and preferences. A charity is not genuine just because it is run by someone you identify with.

Fake charities have sent alarm bells; it is time philanthropy was regulated. That could help us to turn the tide against the scammers.