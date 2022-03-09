Will Russia sanctions work?

The UN has imposed a raft of economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But one that caught my eye was the suspension of Russian banks from Swift — an interbank system that allows fast and efficient international trade payments without the need for cash .

The US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and Italy also did. But Russia and China said they will continue to cooperate on trade. In addition, Beijing will not impose any sanctions on Moscow. They announced plans for an interbank transfer system between them and signed gas supply to China by Russia.

China and India were among the nations that abstained from the UN Security Council vote on the economic sanctions on Russia. The two have a combined population of 2.8 billion. The combined population of countries that abstained from voting is 4.2 billion — or 54 per cent of world’s 7.8 billion people. That means half of the world can still trade with Russia and that might create a huge global divide.

Global economic crisis

Imposing similar sanctions on all countries that continue to trade with Russia would lead to a global economic crisis. Similarly, a Swift ban on the countries would lead to their bank’s migration to the emerging competition.

However, Swift is a necessity even for the countries that support the ban on Russian banks. For example, countries with huge Chinese debts and have high trade volumes with China might be compelled to join the new inter-bank system.

The new inter-bank transfer service will bring disequilibrium to how business is done under Swift and create an alternative to the world trade. That might even have high risks for the dollar in world trade. It is a matter of waiting to see how this new geopolitical game plays out in the long run.