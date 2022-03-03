Will invasion spur UNSC reform?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed many grave weaknesses in the international order. A prominent flaw that needs addressing concerns the UN Security Council and its role in overseeing the multilateral system. Specifically, the war has once again shown the veto power of the council’s five permanent members to be a major stumbling block to peace.

Chapter I, Article 1 of the UN Charter, drafted following the devastation of World War II, states that the UN’s first purpose is to maintain international peace and security. The organisation thus aims to prevent threats to peace, suppress acts of aggression and bring about peaceful settlement of international disputes. Chapters VI and VII entrust this core mission to the UNSC.

But the absolute veto power granted by Article 27 to each of the permanent members (the P5—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) has been a key obstacle to the body’s fulfillment of its mission. The P5 have almost always been divided into rival geopolitical blocs with a member of one of them — mostly either the Soviet Union (and now its heir, Russia) or the US —exercising its veto power on many crucial decisions.

Russia’s savage blitz on Ukraine is a stark reminder of the council’s impotence when the interests of one or more of the P5 conflict with those of the others. After WW2, optimists hoped that a threat to security would lead the UNSC initially to impose comprehensive binding economic sanctions in order to deter aggression and encourage peaceful conflict resolution.

Coalition of the willing

But in this conflict, Russia’s veto means the US and its allies can impose sanctions only through a “coalition of the willing” (CoW). True, the large number of countries and the extraterritorial reach of the dollar-based payments system gives US-imposed sanctions tremendous clout. Yet, in this case, as in others, a UNSC-enforced system of global sanctions would be more debilitating to the sanctioned economy.

Moreover, the emerging role of digital money and changes in the international monetary system that it might bring about could soon diminish the dollar’s role and reduce what a US-led CoW can achieve. And in other cases, such as former US President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to reimpose harsh economic sanctions against Iran, the dollar’s extraterritorial reach has generated considerable resentment even among US allies.

Finally, while much of the world is rallying around the US-led coalition of democracies in the face of blatant Russian aggression against Ukraine, unfortunately, we cannot rule out the possibility of a future Trump or Trump-like US regime doing something that could potentially make its veto a problem for the democratic world.

That an increasingly illegitimate and ineffective UNSC lies at the heart of the multilateral system is all the more unfortunate, given the growing range of threats to peace and security. These include not only conventional acts of aggression as in Ukraine — and which could yet escalate to nuclear exchanges — but also security threats posed by new technologies.

Threats to human security

State or non-state actors could cause havoc through devastating cyberattacks or the abuse of artificial intelligence. Synthetic viruses deadlier than Covid-19 could inflict unspeakable harm, whether through bioterror or bio-error. And climate change is a threat to humanity that must be on a reformed UNSC’s radar screen. Tight and universally binding regulations are urgently needed in all these domains.

We, therefore, advocate radically changing the way the UNSC operates, by introducing the possibility of overturning a veto. Adding a clause to Article 27 could allow a large double majority — representing, for example, at least two-thirds of member countries and two-thirds of the world’s population — to override a veto.

Our proposal would be vetoed today by Russia and probably China—and, perhaps, also by the three democracies among the P5, including the US. But a large majority of countries would likely support it. In fact, this is an ideal time for the world’s democracies, including the US, to propose such a change. By backing it, President Joe Biden’s administration could seize the moment and show its determination to create a more equitable and inclusive system.

At first, such a proposal would be unlikely to get sufficient backing in the US Congress. But every crisis contains an opportunity. Such a scheme could spur support for reform in the US and other democracies among all who are concerned about old and new threats to human security.

With peace increasingly at risk, the UNSC could play a greater role in mitigating dangers. May Russia’s aggression against Ukraine trigger a radical change to make the body more legitimate and effective.

Mr Derviş, a former minister of economic affairs of Turkey and administrator for the UNDP, is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.