Will invasion spur UNSC reform?

UN Security Council

The Security Council holds a meeting to address the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on February 28, 2022 in New York City.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Kemal Derviş  &  José Antonio Ocampo

What you need to know:

  • In this conflict, Russia’s veto means the US and its allies can impose sanctions only through a “coalition of the willing”.
  • That an increasingly illegitimate and ineffective UNSC lies at the heart of the multilateral system is all the more unfortunate.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed many grave weaknesses in the international order. A prominent flaw that needs addressing concerns the UN Security Council and its role in overseeing the multilateral system. Specifically, the war has once again shown the veto power of the council’s five permanent members to be a major stumbling block to peace.

