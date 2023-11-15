Wider coverage of nets will rid us of killer malaria

A transformation initiative unfolds today in the heart of Homa Bay County with the launch of the mass net distribution campaign, a robust response to the persistent and devastating public health challenge of malaria.

This effort signifies a united front in our march to the 2023-2024 Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs) Distribution Campaign. The campaign represents a proactive step towards universal coverage of nets as the government aims at distributing 15.3 million LLINs in 22 high-risk malaria counties.

Kenya, like many other nations, grapples with the burden of malaria, particularly in regions such as Lake Victoria, Coast and the highlights west of the Rift Valley. The reduction of malaria prevalence from 11 per cent in 2015 to the current six per cent signifies progress but challenges persist as malaria still accounts for 13-18 per cent of all outpatient attendance in public health facilities (DHIS2,2022).

The mass net campaign is a proactive step towards the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme. As we enter this pivotal phase in our battle against malaria, the campaign transcends mere distribution; it’s about saving lives and fostering a healthier, more prosperous and malaria-free Kenya. This aligns with the goals of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta) and UHC. It stands not just as a logistical operation but a beacon of hope, a testament to our unwavering dedication to public health and the broader UHC agenda.

And community involvement is paramount. Ensuring that LLINs reach every household in targeted counties demands a collective effort. Advocacy and education are vital tools in our arsenal, utilising influence and expertise to raise awareness and catalyse behavioural change.

The kitting and deployment of community health promoters in public health campaigns like this are a testimony of the empowerment of the communities to take centre stage in improving their health. The commitment to monitoring and evaluation underscores transparency and accountability, essential components of our dedication to a healthier, more prosperous Kenya and the realisation of UHC.

Commitment to this cause is a foundational pillar in the fight against malaria. As part of the broader Kenya Health Reforms, the government has strategically aligned its efforts with the Beta agenda, leveraging comprehensive reforms to strengthen the healthcare system.

By adopting World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and prioritising access to life-saving insecticide-treated nets, Kenya affirms its dedication to the well-being of its citizens and the goals of UHC.

Let all stakeholders work together to ensure these nets reach every household by engaging and involving communities at all stages of this process. Let every citizen use the distributed nets consistently every night, in every season. Let us all fortify our homes, protect our families and contribute to the realisation of a malaria-free Kenya.