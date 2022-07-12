Why youth vote will be the game changer in 2022 General Election

Young and first-time voters are like untapped resources in an election. Their huge potential—said to be ”about 35.7 million”—is the target of the two leading political coalitions contesting this year’s General Election, which is scheduled for August 9.

For our political systems to be representative, all parts of society must be included. When young people are disenfranchised or disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that affect the group members’ lives. A key consequence is the undermining of political systems’ representativeness.

To make a difference in the longer term, it’s essential that young people are engaged in formal political processes and have a say in formulating today’s and tomorrow’s politics. Inclusive political participation is not only a fundamental political and democratic right but is also crucial to building stable and peaceful societies and developing policies that respond to the specific needs of younger generations.

For young people to be adequately represented in political institutions, processes and decision-making and, in particular, elections, they must know their rights and be given the necessary knowledge and capacity to take part in a meaningful way at all levels.

5.4 million eligible voters

In the last General Election (2017), close to 5.4 million eligible voters didn’t vote. The largest group was youth—nearly two out of every three people between the ages of 18 and 24 did not cast their ballots.

Since May, institutions in the governance sector, such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), have been conducting sensitisation campaigns across the country, connecting with young voters, equipping them with knowledge and galvanising them to take action in the lead-up to the election. More campaign tour stops are being planned as the election date draws nearer.

Studies reveal a strong correlation between personal contact and increased voter turnout. These institutions are working with students and community leaders to organise creative actions and canvass in swing ridings to reach out to other young voters. Through these efforts, it’s hoped, they will engage and inspire a million young voters and build momentum to Election Day. An informed and empowered youth can be the game changers in the 2022 General Election.

Hard-won right

Participating in politics is a hard-won right in our nation. Some experts argue that young Kenyans with such potential for affecting political change don’t exercise their right to vote as often as they should. Many even suggest that, the voting age should be lowered in an effort to promote earlier voting among teenagers and young adults.

Building a relationship with the political process as early as possible is key to making voting a lifelong habit: You may already be familiar with the phrase “Vote early, vote often”. If you are, historically, a repeat voter, you are much less likely to skip a trip to the polls in the future. This sort of habit-forming participation is key to driving policy and electing leaders who represent the needs of voters of all ages.

As mentioned before, your vote does matter; so much so that the collective ‘youth vote’ could actually sway the election. Millennials have been credited with the decisive vote in the 2012 election of Barack Obama for a second term as President of the United States.

In 2017, candidates campaigned hard for the 18-29 set, singling out initiatives to target millennials as a powerful electorate group. Why? Because they understand the necessity of winning approval from this voting majority.

You may feel that choosing a leader with integrity is just not something that affects your life right now. You might not yet be struggling with issues like college debt or finding a full-time job. For many millennials, adulthood brings many new challenges, such as college, marriage, buying a house, paying for your own health insurance and/or starting a business, all of which could radically change your perspective on political issues.

While you can’t predict who or where you will be in four years, you can be sure that the political officials elected into office, and the policies they implement, will affect your life in the coming months and years. So, why not have a say in their plans for you?

Speak up and make a choice by taking part in the election to protect your interests in your first few years in the real world.