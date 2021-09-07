Why your brain is more efficient than a computer

A common phrase used to suggest that computers are superior to the human brain is “brains are analog, computers are digital”. However, it glosses over facts. The human brain is far more advanced and has far more storage capacity and raw computing power.

The world’s fastest supercomputer has a processing speed of 54.902 petaFLOPS. That’s fast, but it’s still nowhere near that of the human brain, assumed to operate at 1 exaFLOP. In a 2014 study, Japanese researchers attempted to match the processing power of one per cent of it in a second.

It may not seem much, but the K Computer, the world’s fourth-fastest, took 40 minutes to crunch the numbers for a second of brain activity.

Well, these may explain the growing interests in neuro-computers. This is a new class of parallel, distributed-information processors that mimic the functioning of the brain, including its self-organisation and learning capabilities.

Neural networks, the mathematical models inspired by the brain’s neural circuit network, are increasingly being used in areas such as pattern recognition, industrial process control and finance, as well as in a variety of research disciplines.

So, what distinguishes a brain from a computer? A computer is a machine based on logic, reproducibility, predictability, and mathematics.

The brain is a confused, random jumble of neurons, with long tendrils called axons and dendrites snaking out from the cell body. Axons are the neuron’s output wire, emitting a flurry of neurotransmitters, while tiny spines on dendrites receive the chemical messages sent by the axon across the synapse.

Processing power

The brain’s hardware and software. The same areas, interconnected by billions of neurons, and possibly trillions of glial cells, perceive, interpret, store, analyse, and distribute data simultaneously. A computer has processing and memory parts; the brain doesn’t, making it extremely efficient.

No wonder the same processes a computer performs in a few million steps can be accomplished in a few hundred neuron transmissions with far less energy. The brain would take only 20 watts to run a machine that would require a gigawatt of power, or the equivalent of a nuclear power plant, in a computer with the same memory and processing power.

Scientists are convinced that even when the average brain cell is inactive 80 per cent of the time, a computer still needs 50 million times the energy that a brain uses to perform the same tasks.

Perhaps the brain’s adaptability is its most fascinating aspect. It rewires itself, a process known as neuroplasticity. It morphs and alters its physical and neuronal structure when it discovers a more efficient or effective way to function.