Why you should prepare and adhere to a checklist: Lives may depend on it

I like to pop into a bookstore for an interesting book whenever I’m faced with a long flight. That led me, during a recent journey, to a fascinating book by Atul Gawande, The Checklist Manifesto: How to get things right. I bought it, curious to find out what this Harvard professor and USAid assistant administrator for global health was up to.

A checklist is a profoundly simple yet extremely useful way of ensuring that things are not forgotten. Gawande wrote his book at the request of medical societies, health ministries and the World Health Organisation (WHO). As a medical professional, his book has several messages for his professional colleagues but also examples from aviation. The messages can also help ordinary people.

His first message is that we should not rush into action without ensuring that all the necessary inputs are in place: We make mistakes as professionals because we don’t make use of what we know. He gives the example of a team of medics who had done everything right to proceed with a stab wound procedure — except for one critical thing: Nobody has thought to ask the patient, or the emergency medical technicians, what the weapon was. And that information was fundamental to the procedure.

Saved millions

In another example, he describes how a critical care specialist at Johns Hopkins Hospital achieved tremendous results and saved millions of dollars by recording the steps to be followed when administering a central line in patients (even though the steps were obvious and had been taught). The specialist requested the ICU nurses and doctors to follow the recorded steps over a period of months.

The result was a huge reduction of infections and deaths as well as cost savings of upwards of $2 million. It also demonstrated that getting ICU doctors and nurses to create own checklists of what they thought should be done would improve consistency of care and halve the length of stay in intensive care.

Cost-effective and essential

Another message relates to our personal lives. A colleague who used to boast that he didn’t forget anything provides a perfect example. Before one of his business trips, his assistant reminded him to write down all the things he needed for his mission. He told the assistant, “I’m OK”. He finally travelled. But on arrival at his destination, he realised that he had forgotten his ties, socks and one of the key reports for his meeting. He promised himself to always prepare a checklist.

Not only are checklists cost-effective but they can also be essential for people launching development projects. Without a checklist, we might miss essential details. Checklists allow us to verify that all essential elements of our project or programme are in place, enabling us to start with confidence knowing that its launch will go smoothly.

Gawande provides another example of the importance of checklists with the crash of a Boeing Bomber in Ohio, the United States, during a test flight. The aircraft was too complex for its operation to depend on the memory of one person. Despite being highly trained and experienced, the pilot forgot a simple routine step, resulting in the crash.

Pilot’s checklist

After the investigation, a team of test pilots decided that, instead of further training, they needed to prepare a pilot’s checklist — something simple, brief and to the point with step-by-step checks for take-off, landing and taxiing. With this, they were able to fly complex aircraft.

The main points of Gawande’s book are, first, human beings can be forgetful at times. We need remainders—hence the checklist. Secondly, checklists save time and money; the example from Johns Hopkins teaching hospital was quite revealing. Thirdly, checklists help us to minimise mistakes or errors. In professions where you can’t take chances, checklists can save lives. The emergency room medics and Boeing aircraft crash examples are instructive.

Lastly, whether we are experts or just ordinary folk, let us be humble enough to accept that we need help from time to time and that checklists are an extremely easy and simple way of providing this.



