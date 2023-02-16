Why you need to sample a curved-screen smartphone

When you think about your first mobile phone and the device you are holding currently, the difference is conspicuous. And the contrast gets even bigger when you think about the awkward antennae the first phone probably sported.

The same contrast comes to mind when you think about the yesteryears of black and white television sets.

Fast forward and phones are becoming lighter but with sophisticated capabilities than the first mobile phones that weighed a few kilograms and equaled the size of a briefcase.

The revolution keeps getting better. Now the era of curved screens in TVs and smartphones is here. Mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno recently delivered its first curved smartphone under the Phantom X series, delivering on the demand of high-end customers.

But what is there in a device with a curved screen that those with flat screens would miss out? Everything about experience? More than experience? Yes, especially as the smartphone increasingly becomes a theatre where gaming, music and movies find space and so does education and work.

People seeking aesthetic and more beautiful displays thanks to either single edge or dual-curved edges find such screens elegant and futuristic. However, that is not where it all ends.

The curve on the side provides an astonishing 3D borderless display experience, immersing the user into the content being streamed. The curved edges enhance the image quality by increasing the contract and accuracy of colours.

For those seeking a more legible screen, curved screens are able to achieve this by reflecting their own lights better than smartphones with flat screens. By reducing reflections, curved screens become more immersive.

A curved screen also combines art with science. The curves reduce the number of viewing angles, enhancing the privacy of the phone especially when in public places such as matatus. This makes it a perfect fit for one who prefers binging on shows and movies while on the move, because privacy is enhanced.

Features such as the 90Hz refresh rate on a phone line Phantom X2 adds to the viewing experience by smoothing frame transitioning during viewing.

And with customers spending a lot of money on replacing broken screens or investing in screen protectors, phones such as Phantom X2 offer some solution to this, especially that it comes with AMOLED curved edge borderless waterfall screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The curved display also reduces the defective depth of the phone, fitting easily into the contours of one’s hands and also making it much easier to tap buttons and to slide and swipe left or right.

Unlike the flat screens which are made from the normal LCD panels, many curved screens use a flexible organic light emitting diode (OLED) to produce a better display panel. A less rigid glass makes curved screens more elastic and therefore less prone to breaking.

Despite the arguments that curved screens attract prohibitive costs when it comes to replacing a broken screen, it is still one of the features that customers look for when ticking the boxes of high-end phones.

Curved screen technology has also found use in applications such as virtual reality devices such as Google Cardboard, underscoring the appreciation of the technology.

The global curved display devices market size is forecasted to reach $13.2 billion (Sh1.66 trillion) by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research.

With smartphones becoming more powerful and the demand for super speeds such as that of 5G technology gaining traction, the demand for devices with curved screens promises to increase especially as people seek enhanced displays to play games and watch videos.