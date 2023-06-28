Why world must dump the petrol cars, go electric

Looking at the changing conditions of the world, it can be said that the future of the automobile industry is electric. Electric vehicles (EV) are getting the attention but soon will be as ubiquitous as internal combustion petroleum-fuelled engine (ICE) vehicles.

If you are thinking of buying EV, you should be aware of some things related to it—such as its price, resale value, performance safety and comfort.

With the steep prices of petrol, motorists are opting for compressed natural gas (CNG) or EV. The query is whether CNG provides the same level of robust performance as EV or ICE. You will get better performance but the cost will be higher.

EV have the capability to be powered by various sources of electricity—such as wind, water, solar, nuclear, natural gas and coal. In addition, the charging can be scheduled to accumulate energy during periods of high production and vice versa.

EV are a viable alternative to traditional ICE for many drivers. Many EV are equipped with advanced features such as regenerative braking and cabin preconditioning, which are not typically found on traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Petroleum is a valuable commodity that will remain in demand for the foreseeable future. However, it is imperative to reduce the quantity utilised for personal transportation. EV are the optimal option for reducing the consumption of petroleum.

Given the pace of EV adoption and sales in the country, the number of charging stations is inadequate. While it is possible to charge EV at home, the process is considerably slower compared to doing it at a dedicated charging station.

More practical

ICE are affordable and offer a wide range of options in terms of performance but, for everyday expenses, EV are a more practical consideration. With ICE you buy fuel every time you drive; for the latter, you only pay your electricity bill once a month.

As regards the purchase price, there is a significant difference—of even $100,000 (over Sh10 million). But if you consider the daily expenses over several years, it becomes apparent why EV are superior to ICE.

Not all EV, whether small electric scooters or large electric buses, are equipped with gears. Using EV is easy as there is no need to concentrate on operating the clutch or engage the gear to drive it.

EV are commonly regarded as eco-friendly. They do not pollute the environment. The batteries of lithium and other components used in them can be recycled. But when removing lithium and other heavy metals of the kind, numerous harmful gases are released, posing a threat to the environment.

If you are thinking of buying EV, you also have to keep in mind whether there is an EV service centre near you so that, in case of any problem, you can get it fixed. This is because it will not be possible for your ordinary mechanic to fix EV.