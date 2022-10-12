Why winging the standards is worth global celebrations

That global supply chains would collapse if governments failed to develop standards that would ensure sustainable international trade between states is a truism that is not debatable.

Consumers increasingly demand products and services that are simultaneously good for the economy, environment and society—the triple bottom line of sustainable growth.

This rising demand is creating new pathways for businesses and governments to drive change for the global good.

The standardisation concept has protected global commerce since the pre-modern age of the French Revolution when new laws to govern weights and measures took a foothold in international trade.

But not many people have learnt about standards and appreciate their importance to commerce.

Standards bodies, with guidance from the International Standards Organization (ISO), have been putting efforts to educate their populace about the different standards they moot to protect their markets.

Tomorrow is World Standards Day. The events will include a standardisation discourse presented through the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) platform, Emerging Standards Forum.

The day has narrowed down to three concepts that are extremely significant for the global community: Smart cities, biodiesel fuel and clean water and sanitation.

Instructively, a smart city is a developed urban area that creates sustainable economic development and high quality of life by excelling in multiple key areas—economy, mobility, environment, people, living and government-integrated approach to improving the efficiency of city operations, the quality of life for its citizens and growing the local economy.

Half of humanity—3.5 billion people—live in cities and the number is growing.

For most people, the future is urban; hence, the solutions to some of the greatest issues humans face— poverty, climate change, healthcare, and education— are found in city life.

There is a need for standards for the cities’ development, which ISO standards term sustainable. ISO/TC 268 (Sustainable cities and communities) has developed standards to help communities define sustainable development objectives and achieve them.

Renewable energies are critical if we are to win the war on climate change and global warming. There are efforts across the globe to search for green energy such as biodiesel.

Made from plant oils, animal fats and recycled cooking oils, they have myriad advantages.

They help to reduce global warming and greenhouse gas emission and are compatible with new-technology diesel engines and emission control devices. Kebs will standardise their use and have them available safely and affordably.

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 goes beyond drinking water, sanitation and hygiene to also address the quality and sustainability of water resources, which are crucial to human survival.

With Kenya having set an ambitious target of universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene services (WASH) by 2030, standardization of the products is crucial in the national endeavour of accessing clean water and sanitation by the turn of the decade.