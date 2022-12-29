Why we shouldn’t relent on war against fake news

The rise of digital communication, especially the “creator economy”, was predicted to toll the bell for journalism. Information avalanche from unregulated sources on multiple online platforms has traditional journalists and media houses struggling to be heard. Consumers of online information have to sieve what they come across and distinguish the facts from the lies.

Social media has accelerated the post-truth and postmodern era where audiences crave sensational and entertaining content, unperturbed if it is not true. What is not factual or cannot be verified is endured as “alternative facts”. There is no right or wrong; everything and anything is contextual.

This is particularly evident during elections, where preferences for candidates influence how they perceive news and information. Voters are likely to believe the fake news that is favourable to their candidates and treat what is factual as fake if it projects their candidates in a bad light.

But with time the misinformation bubble will burst. People will become sensation-fatigued. They will seek truthful and unbiased sources. The opportunity to connect, inform and entertain will expand as people are ever willing to pay for well-researched and investigated articles. Solid journalism will grow subscription and advertising revenue.

Many institutions, locally and abroad, support efforts to fight misinformation and fake news on the internet. This is critical because, if not addressed, the gains made in the great invention will go to waste as people are discouraged from using the web.

Media Council of Kenya has launched Iverify Network, a platform that crowdsources for fact-checking of media publications by audiences. Kenya Correspondence Association, with DW Akademie’s support, has trained over 60 journalists and 30 editors on verification tools against misinformation.

Africa Check promotes accuracy in public debate and the media and offers skills to combat fake news. More websites offer online courses to counter hate speech and verify the information. Some media houses run fact-checking programmes on Radio and TV.

Tremendous opportunity

There is a tremendous opportunity for good content since internet streaming creates a global audience. Investigative and data journalism will grow, especially with the unpacking of Wikileaks and Pandora Papers. ‘Rich media’, video and audio, will grow more than textual ‘lean media’. Podcasts will be more popular because they are less intrusive.

Journalism will increasingly become complex and multi-faceted. The storytellers must be more tech-savvy and skilled to report, especially on science and technology. To end newsroom layoffs, media houses must invest in digital literacy for workers.

Mainstream media must distinguish themselves from bloggers and citizen journalists. They must avoid the temptation to join them in style and content. Good stories, well attributed, will sell without the steroids of sensation and half-truths. If everybody is telling a story, the only way to know the journalist is the depth and demeanour of reporting.