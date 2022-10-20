Why we should revise or scrap CBC altogether

When the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform submits its report, I hope it will be a radical one: Scrap CBC.

Let’s see: Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development designed the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to modify the outgoing 8-4-4 system.

CBC was hailed as the best since it encouraged learner-centred approaches to learning and the development of diverse competencies.

However, being at its implementation stage, there is an outcry from the general public and some stakeholders who can hardly put up with it. CBC could be a thorn in the flesh, considering the economic crisis in the country currently.

Among other factors, the following have been stumbling blocks to the implementation of CBC.

One is insufficient funding. In most public schools, CBC implementation has been a nightmare due to the lack of sufficient funding by the government.

Huge financial responsibility has been left to parents. Most of them have termed the curriculum ‘expensive’. To them, it is too demanding as they are required to provide extra resources for learning.

Two, lack of public sensitisation. In regard to ongoing debates, it will be right to say that the public, more so parents, were not informed of their roles in ensuring the success of CBC.

Notably, most parents are a product of 8-4-4 and know little about CBC.

They should, therefore, have been made aware of their crucial role as co-educators. There seems to be a twist in the plot and many of them are constantly complaining about the task of helping their children to do their homework.

This seems to take a toll on them since the awareness of what awaited them was not created early, before implementation.

Taken root

Three, inadequate teaching and learning materials. These are vital for the implementation of a curriculum. In most public schools, textbooks are scarce. And the shortcoming has taken root in CBC.

Four, unsuitable infrastructure. CBC requires modernisation in infrastructure such as classrooms, laboratories, computer labs and creative centres to facilitate the acquisition of the desired competencies by learners.

In contrast, it was adopted and implemented yet much had not been done to ensure the infrastructure is appropriately designed.

Five, the inadequacy of trained teachers. Despite having a big population of teachers in the country, very few of them are trained to meet the threshold of CBC.

The ratio of learners to trained teachers remains high, making it difficult to achieve the objectives of the new curriculum. Most teachers who have not undergone the CBC training are yet to know the right pedagogy to apply in class.

It goes without saying, therefore, that these teachers find it strenuous to deliver the new curriculum. That makes CBC untenable. It lacks the social licence to operate.

It will be a major flop with huge repercussions for future generations. Scrap it.