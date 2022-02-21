Why we should involve youth in policy-making

Aspirants in the August general elections have gone overdrive and promised to enact policies that will address challenges young people face — including unemployment and lack of resources—if elected. Unfortunately, these promises may not be kept, and young people’s voices may not be heard and taken seriously. Worse, politicians might use the youth to propagate violence along political and ethnic lines, as in the past.

Young people constitute the biggest proportion of the population and are among the most affected demographic groups in terms of socioeconomic and political development. The 2019 census revealed that 35.7 million Kenyans (75.1 per cent or three-quarters of the population) are below 35 while those under 24 constitute 59.5 per cent (three-fifths). To realise a demographic dividend, the youth must be healthy, educated, skilled and actively participate in policy and decision-making processes.

Several policy frameworks emphasise child and youth participation in policy-making—as outlined in Article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Constitution and the Children Act 2011 have legal provisions for public participation in policy formulation, provide for children and youth to air their views and contributions to policy development with a framework for children’s assemblies.

Averse to voting

But the goodwill has not translated into the active participation of children and youth in decision-making. Years of marginalisation have led to their being averse to voting and vying for elective positions. In some cases, the only way youth can be wooed is through cash handouts by politicians.

Young people are not adequately taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the Constitution. Ignorance on relevant policy frameworks, failure of organisations to invest in building the advocacy capacity of young people and their preference of experience to training, mentorship and innovation further hinder youth participation.

It is important that youth actively participate in decision-making processes and actualise the slogan “Nothing About Us Without Us.”

Prioritise their needs

Their participation will ensure that their needs are prioritised and resourced and also help them to learn how government operates and build an interest in governance. Most importantly, the issues being addressed are likely to have a greater impact on children and youth who will be the adults of years to come.

Organisations should increase youth’s awareness of the stages of policy development and facilitate their participation in it. They, and governments, can provide young people with opportunities for participation in global, national and sub-national advocacy platforms.

Young people are the most valuable resource in Kenya today; decision-makers and society should not waste it. The elections present the perfect opportunity to end the empty rhetoric on meaningful youth participation in decision-making.



