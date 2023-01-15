Why we should include soft skills in reforms to tertiary education

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that the government would phase out business courses in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes in the next three years in favour of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) programmes.

This is a significant policy shift in the higher education sector with far-reaching implications for the labour market and economy. As such, it should be adopted after wide consultation with the myriad stakeholders.

Kenya’s education system is in constant evolution at all levels. This is in line with the rapidly changing dynamics in the global economy that are disrupting traditional production and supply chains and labour markets.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, most economies worldwide were reviewing their higher education policies to ensure their citizens did not become obsolete in a digital-first global marketplace. In the same breath, the competency-based curriculum (CBC) being rolled out is expected to help young learners to explore their innate talents and skills in a market that offers more career options than during the outgoing 8-4-4 system.

It thus follows that the government should review the education programmes offered in institutions of higher learning to provide continuity and ensure students get their tuition’s worth and graduates are thoroughly equipped for the labour market.

The more than 2,300 TVETs have enrolled over 137,000 government-sponsored students. Of these, 86,000 are enrolled in diploma courses and 40,000 certificate while another 9,800 are in artisanal programmes.

Lack of skills

According to LinkedIn’s “2019 Global Talent Trend Research”, 89 per cent of recruiters say when a hire doesn’t work out, the cause of the problem comes down to lack of soft skills. Besides, 92 per cent of hiring managers indicated that soft skills are as important as hard talents. Indeed, the managers are now hiring for culture fit and not hard skills.

Our higher education system lacks training that ensures individuals improve their personal management skills. That includes identifying and managing social assets for resilience, self-efficacy, flexibility and adaptability. Elements like good grooming, willingness to learn and personal development are deal breakers for many employers, yet interviewees miss career-changing opportunities for lack of these skills.

There is also a need to embed modules that train learners on interpersonal skills, effective ways of living and working with others, written and oral communication skills and conflict resolution.

Reviewing the courses in colleges and polytechnics will be complicated. But the government can rope in the private sector and knowledge hubs to make the process shorter, less expensive and easy to adapt.

The growth and development of innovation hubs in the country in the 2000s demonstrated the positive impact of the strategic intervention on higher education practice by knowledge partners who have a pulse on the changing industry demands.

Start-up labs

At the innovation hubs and start-up labs, graduates who had excelled in computer science at the university found that they lacked in the business development and entrepreneurial skills required to start and run a profitable business. The programmes levered on open learning modules; innovators were encouraged to explore new practices in work ethics, critical thinking, professionalism, leadership skills and emotional intelligence.

Incubation hubs provided the perfect nexus where innovators, industry experts and academia came together to advance the quality of ICT education at a turning point in Kenya’s and the global economy. From 2000 to 2010, Kenya emerged as an innovation and software development hub; it’s reaping the dividends of this strategic partnership.

There is much to be learnt from past interventions in higher education policy. Among the key lessons is that our graduates will have to be equipped with soft skills to perform optimally in the post-pandemic world. That calls for programmes that are not academic in nature but experimental and behaviour-impacting on the self.