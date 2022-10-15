Why we should align strategic plans to the bottom-up agenda

The phrase ‘bottom-up’ has attained prominence since the launch of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ‘Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda 2022-2027’, which is also known as ‘The Plan’.

The crux of this plan is the economic model whose agenda is to channel the ever-scarce resources to improve the lives of those who occupy the lowest echelons of the economic pyramid.

This is a stark departure from previous party manifestos and development blueprints that have tended to put focus on the middle and top of the economic pyramid.

While they have made their contributions, the past approaches have not helped to alleviate the glaring economic and social disparities.

Owing to the hitherto trickle-down economics, statistics indicate that Kenya ranks among the top countries in Africa, and indeed the world when it comes to economic inequalities.

Trickle-down economics

Trickle-down economics has facilitated 0.1 per cent of the Kenyan population to own more wealth than the remaining 99.9 per cent.

In other words, in a country of about 50 million people, the bulk of the wealth is in the hands of less than 10,000 individuals. This is not exciting news.

As a matter of fact, millions live in extreme poverty without access to healthcare and education, and necessities such as food, decent shelter and water.

The rates of unemployment remain unacceptably high, while the informal sector employs more than 80 per cent of the labour force. In short, ours is a ‘hustler economy’, so to speak.

Against this background, and rightly so, the bottom-up discussion should now permeate the DNA of government, influence the priorities of public expenditure and operations, and take over our development discourse.

The timing is opportune since ministries and parastatals are soon embarking on the development of the fourth-generation strategic plans for 2023-2027.

Correspondingly, the fourth Medium-Term Plan (2023-2027) of the Kenya Vision 2030 is now in the final stages of compilation.

It is instructive to note that the Kenya Kwanza administration has adopted a drastic shift in national discourse and posture in a way that recognises these socio-economic realities painted by the grim statistics, complemented by resolute action and the courage to confront the situation, and do something to ameliorate the plight of the majority.

But before we go far, the ingredients of ‘The Plan’ need to be unpacked.

So, what is the ‘Bottom-up’ approach? What are its imperatives?

The Plan identifies five critical sectors that form its core pillars. These are agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) economy, housing and settlement, healthcare and the digital superhighway and creative economy.

Eradicating hunger

The focus on these sectors is aimed at realising six key objectives, namely, bringing down the cost of living, eradicating hunger, creating jobs, expanding the tax base, improving the country’s foreign exchange balance and achieving inclusive growth.

The Plan has inculcated proposals for sustainability and the Kenya Kwanza administration has articulated its commitment to making these ambitions a reality.

Should the bottom-up approach now influence the Strategic Plans of government ministries, departments and agencies and County Integrated Development Plans? The answer is a resolute yes! And, this is why.

First, the approach is a moral and political imperative. If the statistics show that our wealth distribution is severely skewed such that a majority of the population occupies the bottom of the pyramid, then our situation is morally and politically unpalatable.

As a logical consequence, there is a moral and political obligation to focus on the bottom of the pyramid in order to achieve or at least begin the journey towards a just and equitable society.

Any approach that fails to give attention to the bottom, where the majority are, fails the moral and political correctness test.

In the view of the 18th-century English utilitarian philosopher Jeremy Bentham, an action is morally and politically correct if it yields the greatest benefit to the greatest number.

Since a disproportionate majority of Kenyans occupy the base of the economic pyramid, it would only be proper that governmental focus and action should be at the bottom so as to yield the greatest benefit to our society.

Second, the bottom-up approach is a legal and constitutional imperative. How so? The 2010 Constitution, now in its second decade, has been hailed as ‘transformative’.

Its vision is to create a just and equitable society with decent opportunities for all, especially the less privileged. Its precepts are egalitarian.

This explains why the Constitution is elaborate on principles of good governance, as well as the realisation of human rights for all.

The Bill of Rights protects a wide scope of rights including the right to equality, including equality of opportunities, as well as basic social and economic rights such as food, water, shelter, social security, housing, health and sanitation.

As a country, we have a duty to protect and promote the realisation of these fundamental rights.

While government duty is towards all, the Kenya Kwanza administration has demonstrated prioritisation of interventions that address the challenges facing the poor majority.

The aforementioned two reasons apply also to county governments since they are moral, legal and constitutional expectations.

Independence

While the Constitution underscores that national and county governments are distinct, they are also interdependent.

Some of the services that wananchi expect to be improved lie squarely within the mandate of county governments under the fourth schedule of the Constitution, hence the need to integrate the approach into CIDPs and other development plans.

Importantly, the two levels of government serve and are accountable to the same people.

This requires more collaboration between the two levels of government for the benefit of the people, to whom sovereign power belongs. This duty towards the people clearly transcends political party affiliation.

Plug and play

Third, ministries, departments and agencies are the hands that the government has for the purposes of implementing its manifesto.

In other words, in our democratic architecture, the government must plug and play within the existing governance structures.

Realising the envisaged better outcomes for a majority of the people is, therefore, only possible if in the development of their strategic plans, the ministries, departments and agencies effectively align to the bottom-up plan, just in the same manner as Kenya Vision 2030 and its fourth Medium-Term Plan; the East African Community Vision 2050, African Union’s Agenda 2063; and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Granted, the bottom-up proposition emerged in the context of political campaigns, but its egalitarian call and aim of emancipating the less privileged are moral, political, legal and constitutional imperatives that should be the guiding principles for all ministries, departments, agencies and even the county governments moving forward.