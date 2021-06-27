Why we ought to embrace ADR, avoid litigation

The Daily Nation plans to soon publish a partnership feature on alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for sustainable justice to create awareness of the subject. That is good.

ADR refers to any means of settling disputes outside of the courtroom. Its many benefits make it more favourable than going to court. And it comes in several forms.

Among the most common is mediation, where a trained, impartial third person, a mediator, helps the parties to reach a settlement. A historic one is the 2008 deal mediated by Kofi Annan that birthed the Grand Coalition Government.

Mediation aims at resolving a dispute in the most amicable way possible. The parties discuss the issues with a view to reaching a consensual solution — a compromise. Unlike going to court, there is no winner or loser. Moreover, it often takes much less time and money than litigation.

Mediation agreement

Proceedings are private, which is especially useful for reputation management. The settlement is only binding if filed in court as a mediation agreement. It is best for when you wish to maintain a relationship with the other party.

Arbitration is the private determination of a dispute by an independent third party, an arbitrator. This can be an individual or a tribunal. It is similar to going to court, in that there is a winner and a loser, but it takes a much shorter time and money.

The rules of procedure are less rigid than in courts. The decision, or arbitral award, is legally binding, just like in a court of law.

Negotiation is, perhaps, the most straightforward means of ADR. The parties communicate back and forth until they find a solution they all agree on.

You may negotiate directly with the other person or hire a lawyer for that. There are no specific procedures but you can agree on some ground rules. A negotiated agreement can become a contract and be enforceable.

However, not all disputes can be resolved under ADR, though many can. But if one has the chance to resolve a dispute in a way that is cheaper, friendlier and private, why not?