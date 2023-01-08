Why we must remain vigilant as Galana Kulalu makes comeback

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kenya on June, 6, 2016, his arrival was strategic to the East African region in security and international trade spheres and of extreme significance to Kenyans’ quest for food security.

Days earlier, then-Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa had visited the Israeli-funded Galana Kulalu irrigation project, on the Tana Delta, and announced it would be among Mr Netanyahu’s stopovers.

Netanyahu, however, failed to tour the project over what state insiders then said was a busy schedule and alleged security concerns. Years later, however, it turns out that that spared him shame of monumental proportions as the project flopped months later. The Israelis later cited it as the first such foreign investment to fail in 75 years!

Noah Gal Gendler, former Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, said the saboteurs of the ambitious Sh8 billion project were cartels in government hell-bent on sustaining Kenya’s food crisis so as to give their fortunes of yearly maize importation a lifeline. “They were the reason the project was deferred from the beginning. This has dampened the spirit of the business sector in Israel. It is sad for the country. Some people might fear investing,” Gendler was quoted by local media as saying.

Sad reflections

It is in the backdrop of these sad reflections that I received news of President William Ruto’s recent visit to Galana Kulalu with a mix of hope and fear. While I hope the project will finally be up and running, I fear that the obstacles that derailed the project in the first place might not have been fully addressed.

The President’s masterplan entails preparing 10, 000 acres of land for crop production in six months under a public-private partnership (PPP). He also wants the government to construct a mega water dam in April and ordered a model for PPP food production rolled out in 350,000 acres in six months.

I am, however, concerned that the Ruto administration has not adequately fixed key loopholes through which billions of shillings were lost in the first place.

For starters, if the disclosure by the former Israeli envoy on the hidden hand of maize importers and millers in collapse of the project is anything to go by, Ruto has some work to do fixing this mess domiciled nowhere but in his government—in the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture.

Just months into Ruto’s reign, we witnessed a vicious clash between two of his most powerful and trusted CSs—Trade’s Moses Kuria and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture)—over the same emotive subject, maize imports.

Cartels

Cartels in this business will never allow sufficient indigenous maize production to thrive as it will chock their fortunes! As the President revamps the Galana Kulalu project, we should also see heads roll as relevant agencies unmask the faces behind this cartel.

Secondly, while I am happy about the presidential order revoking previous subdivision of the land into a settlement scheme, I am concerned about the likely resurrection of previous clandestine attempts by influential individuals involved in the project to allocate themselves the most productive parcels.

I remember protesting a similar scheme under the President Uhuru Kenyatta regime in front of key CSs, including then-Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and later on in the Senate. On land ownership, priority must be given to residents of Kilifi and Tana River counties that host the project. With strategic support from the government, we can equip locals with skills to run this project in the long run!

Lastly, I am excited about the President’s order for construction of a mega dam. That will be critical to the success of the irrigation scheme and to hundreds of thousands of residents of Kilifi and the neighbouring Tana River. This should, however, not be another of the Kimwarer-Arror calibre of dam scandals through which unscrupulous individuals siphoned millions of taxpayers’ money.

Millions of our people have died and many more continue losing their lives to cyclic drought and famine. We must not lose sight of what we stand to gain from this project.